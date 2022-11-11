In God of War Ragnarok, after you defeat Gryla and make your way back to Midgar, Atreus and Kratos will be surprised by the arrival of the mysterious Valkyrie Vanadis, who is ready to make you revive all of the different ways Sigrún killed you on its predecessor. But how can you defeat Vanadis? With that said, and would further ado, here’s how to beat Vanadis in God of War Ragnarok.

How to Beat Vanadis in God of War Ragnarok

Differently from the Valkyries seen in God of War, Vanadis will have a pretty standard moveset, composed of long-range bow attacks, quick sword strikes, a dash forward followed by two slashes, and one AoE attack. Once her health goes down to below 50%, she will also be able to cast poison on the field.

With that said, in order to beat Vanadis in God of War Ragnarok, we recommend that you fully focus on parrying her ranged attacks, which can sometimes feature two series of projectiles, and then, once you do, go for the offensive by quickly closing the distance and hitting her hard with the Leviathan Axe. It’s important to point out that, although her moveset is simple, Vanadis is capable of dealing massive damage, especially if you are playing on Give Me God of War.

It’s also important to point out that, although the fight will feature three different stages, Vanadis’ health bar will be shared among all. But that is not all, as her moveset will also not radically change, thus allowing you to continue applying the strategy above until the battle ends.

To recap, here’s what we recommend you do in order to defeat the boss on God of War Ragnarok, no matter your difficulty of choice:

Focus on parrying.

Only go on the offensive after breaking Vanadis’ stance.

Take your time.

You can currently play God of War Ragnarok exclusively on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

