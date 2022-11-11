Among all the bosses in God of War Ragnarok, Gryla is one of the most unique, as well as the first one you will face as Atreus. But how can you beat Gryla in God of War Ragnarok?

How to Beat Gryla in God of War Ragnarok

Only Attack the Cauldron

Differently from the majority of the bosses in the game, including The Hateful, your target during the fight will not be Gryla herself, but her magical Cauldron. Thus, the premise of the fight will be simple, enter aiming mode and send arrows to the cauldron with everything you have. To increase your chances, we highly recommend that you equip the Sharpshooter Stare Bow ability and unlock all slow-motion skills.

It’s also important to point out that, given Atreus’ mobility, you can actually focus way more on dodging than on parrying. Overall we recommend that you only block or parry when locked in place or when faced with a wide array of slow-moving projectiles.

Use the Candles

Overall, the easiest way to beat Gryla can be done by performing quick shots and baiting her to the many candles scattered around the area, as you can see below. Once close to it, Angrboda will be able to stun the boss with them.

At the end of the fight, the candles become vital, as Gryla will take on a protective stance once her health falls to 1/3. Thus putting her body in front of the cauldron. While like that, you will only be able to open her for damage by stunning her.

To recap, here are a few tips sure to help you defeat Gryla in God of War Ragnarok:

Unlock the slow-motion abilities.

Equip the Sharpshooter Stare Bow ability.

Focus on the Cauldron and stay out of range.

Bait her to the candles.

Stay mobile and focus on dodging instead of blocking or parrying.

You can currently play God of War Ragnarok exclusively on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 11th, 2022