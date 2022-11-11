In God of War Ragnarok, if you plan on closing all the Draugr Holes scattered throughout the realms and completing the Born From Fire Favor, you will need to face and defeat a fair share of The Hateful. But how can you defeat The Hateful in the game? Now, in order to help all of those currently struggling to defeat the foe, here’s how to defeat the Hateful in God of War Ragnarok.

Before we start, it’s important to point out that, although you will need to face the boss every time you discover a Draugr Hole, her moveset will not change a lot.

God of War Ragnarok: How to Defeat The Hateful

A Strong Start

Once you meet The Hateful, the first thing you will note is her ability to perform ranged fire attacks, as well as to quickly make you catch fire by performing fast and unblockable swings. The attacks will also be able to kill you in a few hits, which is especially true for those playing on Give Me God of War. To counter the damage, we recommend that you make use of high-tier armor sets.

With that said, once the fight begins, we recommend that you make use of your best and most damaging rune, thus setting the tune of the fight. Once you do that, just stay mid-range, and focus on Parrying her advances, all while hitting it 3 to 4 times and stipping back after an opening.

Having Atreus attack in sets of 2 is also recommended, as the arrows will be useful in order to both stop the enemy if she decides to power up and keep the stun gage up and under control.

Prioritize Parrying and Stay Mobile.

If she decides to advance for an unblockable double or single swing, either in close range or far way, wait for her to get close and roll backward twice in order to avoid it. This is the only moment we recommend that you roll when facing the enemy in a 1 on 1 scenario, as her attacks are easy to read and parry. When faced with unblockable ranged attacks, just dash to the side to avoid them, so you won’t miss out on the chance to punish the boss.

Eliminate the Draugrs as Quickly as Possible

After about a minute into the fight, The Hateful will summon more Draugrs to aid her. At that moment, use the involvement to stay safe and focus on taking out the summoned entities quickly, as dealing with multiple enemies while also trying to stay alert against the advances of the boss will be tough. Using the Spartan Rage can work wonders in this scenario.

Once the Draugrs are dead, just keep taking your time and do not rush, as being too eager may be your downfall.

To recap, here’s a strategy sure to allow you to defeat The Hateful on God of War Ragnarok:

Be offensive at first.

Focus on 3/4 attack combos.

Prioritize parrying and only block if extremely necessary.

Kill the Draugrs fast.

Use the involvement to your advantage.

Do not panic.

You can currently play God of War Ragnarok exclusively on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 11th, 2022