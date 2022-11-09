Are you wondering where all Draugr hole locations in God of War Ragnarök are? You will begin the Born From Fire Favor after coming across your first Draugr hole in Svartalfheim. This will trigger a Hertha the Hateful to spawn and a small fight. You will need to repeat this five more times after closing this first Draugr Hole. Tracking all six locations across all nine realms may seem tedious, but it is worth your time! After closing all the Draugr holes, you will be given an upgrade for your Blades of Chaos. Therefore, we have provided you with all Draugr Hole Locations in God of War Ragnarök so you can find them fast.

All Draugr Hole Locations in God of War Ragnarok

There are six Draugr hole locations spread throughout the nine realms. We have provided you with pictures of the map to reference and easy instructions to find each Draugr hole.

The Watchtower – Svartalfheim

You will find Svartalfheim’s first Draugr Hole at the Watchtower near the Mystic Gateway.

The Applecore – Svartalfheim

You will see Svartalfheim’s second Draugr hole behind large doors before you reach the exit leading to the larger Jarnsmida Pitmines.

The Barrens – Alfheim

You will find this Draugr hole as soon as you reach the Barrens using the sled. Climb the first rock structure you see on the left, and on the platform will be the Draugr Hole.

The Lake of Nine – Midgard

You will find this Draugr Hole to the northeast before reaching King’s Grave. There is a climbable outcrop northwest of the Raider Hideout, where the Draugr Hole is located.

The Abandoned Village – Vanaheim

You will find the first Vanaheim Draugr Hole in the Abandoned Village. Navigate to the bridge that takes you to the mouth of a large cave with a waterfall flowing next to it. You will come across the Draugr Hole after crossing the bridge.

The Plains – Vanaheim

You will find Vanaheim’s second Draugr hole on a Boat Dock. This Draugr Hole is only accessible once the river flows through The Crater. Traverse east over the island with the frozen lightning bolt, and you will find the Boat Dock.

Why Should I Care?

After closing all six of the Draugr holes, you will earn enough Chaos Sparks to obtain the Chaos Flame. Return a smithing forge and use the Chaos Flame to upgrade your Blades of Chaos!

