How to Get Chaos Flame in God of War Ragnarok to Upgrade the Blade of Chaos

The Blades of Chaos are back and better than ever in God of War Ragnarok, and you’ll need a Chaos Flame to level them up and use them against more powerful enemies on your adventure. Just like the Frozen Flames required to upgrade the Leviathan Axe, these upgrade materials are exceptionally rare in God of War Ragnarok. There are only a handful of them in the entire game, but thankfully, it is very hard to miss any of them. Here’s how to get a Chaos Flame in God of War Ragnarok so you can level up the Blades of Chaos to make them more effective against frost-based foes.

How to Get Chaos Flame in God of War Ragnarok

Just like the Frozen Flames required to upgrade the icy Leviathan Axe, Chaos Flames are rewarded for main story progression in God of War Ragnarok. Certain main story bosses will drop a Chaos Flame when defeated, and you can then take that to any shop to upgrade the Blades of Chaos by one level. You can’t find any Chaos Flames in chests or by exploring, so don’t worry about missing any during your playthrough.

There is one exception to this rule: collecting six Chaos Sparks will create a Chaos Flame that you can then use to upgrade the Blades of Chaos. You get a Chaos Spark for every Draugr Hole you clear. These are optional activities spread throughout the nine realms in which you have to defeat a powerful draugr called The Hateful. There are only six of these Draugr Holes in the game, so you’ll have to clear them all to get an extra Chaos Flame.

Thankfully, you should find no shortage of Chaos Flames throughout your playthrough of God of War Ragnarok since this sequel doles out upgrade materials quite quickly. Also, if you happen to forget to loot the arena after a challenging boss fight, don’t forget to check out the chests at Brok and Sindri’s shops. These contain any items that you left on the ground during your travels, so your long-lost upgrade materials will be safely stowed away within.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.