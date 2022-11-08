How to Get Frozen Flame in God of War Ragnarok to Upgrade the Leviathan Axe

The Leviathan Axe is back in God of War Ragnarok and Frozen Flames, the upgrade material that the weapon used in the previous game, are back as well. You’ll need a Frozen Flame to increase the Leviathan Axe’s power by one level, so they’re highly sought after by God of War Ragnarok players. While the axe isn’t your sole weapon at the beginning of the game thanks to Kratos keeping the Blades of Chaos handy, you’ll still want to level up the weapon so you can survive encounters with flame-based enemies. Here’s how to get your hands on a Frozen Flame so you can upgrade the Leviathan Axe when you’re playing God of War Ragnarok.

How to Get Frozen Flame in God of War Ragnarok

Just like in the previous game, you cannot purchase a Frozen Flame from a shop or obtain one via exploration. They are rewarded via story progression, with certain bosses dropping them upon defeat. There is one exception though; collecting 6 Frozen Sparks will create a Frozen Flame. These are obtained by completing a Favor late in God of War Ragnarok, so they’re quite rare. Don’t expect to raise the Leviathan Axe to an extremely high level right off the bat just by doing side quests.

Thankfully, God of War Ragnarok dishes out upgrade materials at a much faster pace than its predecessor since Chaos Flames will also drop from some bosses so you can upgrade the Blades of Chaos as well. You should see a steady stream of upgrades throughout your time with God of War Ragnarok, whether you’re upgrading your two main weapons or crafting new armor for Kratos to wear.

If you defeat a boss and don’t collect its rewards for some reason, then make sure to check the chests available at Brok and Sindri’s shops throughout the nine realms. They contain any missed items that you may have skipped while exploring, so any Frozen Flames dropped by bosses will be there if you forget to pick up your rewards after a tough fight.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.