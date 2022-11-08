Which Difficulty Should You Choose in God of War Ragnarok?

In God of War Ragnarok, multiple difficulty options are given to you. Like the decision to favor resolution or performance, choosing your difficulty is one of the first decisions you need to make in the game. Here is what difficulty you should choose in God of War Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok Difficulty Options Explained

God of War Ragnarok has five different difficulty options. They range from Story, Grace, Balance, No Mercy, and God of War.

The Give Me Story option is for players that want to experience the narrative of God of War Ragnarok and not worry about the combat. Though combat won’t be removed, it will be made drastically easier.

The Give Me Grace option is a step above the Story option and it is basically the Easy mode. The focus of Grace is the story, but you will also get some light combat. It’s a great option for beginner players.

The Give Me Balance option is the happy medium, offering just enough challenging combat for you to still enjoy and focus on the story. This is the mode we played during our review and it felt great.

The Give Me No Mercy is the Hard mode which will offer more challenging combat. Luckily, God of War Ragnarok is filled with individual accessibility options to alter the difficulty, no matter the option you choose. For instance, you can pick No Mercy and have easier puzzle options on.

Lastly, there is Give Me God of War. In the God of War difficulty mode, the combat is extremely challenging, so much so that the only way to choose this difficulty is to choose it at the beginning of the game.

Every other difficulty option can be swapped and experimented with throughout the game, except for Give Me God of War. To do so, simply open the Settings menu and select Gameplay.

No matter what difficulty you choose to enjoy God of War Ragnarok on, you’ll enjoy the story and have a blast!

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.