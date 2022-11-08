Best Settings for God of War Ragnarok: Should You Favor Performance or Resolution?

The current trend for console games is to offer a choice between performance and resolution. In God of War Ragnarok, this is no different. One of the first decisions you’ll need to make is to favor resolution or performance. Here is what you should pick in God of War Ragnarok.

Which Graphics Mode Should You Pick in God of War Ragnarok?

The choice is familiar and simple: performance or resolution. If you pick performance, you’ll get improved frame rates. If you pick resolution, the image quality will be higher.

The choice comes down to personal taste, but in our opinion, performance is the way to go. Though God of War Ragnarok is playable on PlayStation 4, especially if you are on a PlayStation 5, the resolution of the game already looks incredible.

For us, it is hard to tell the difference between when the resolution mode is on or off. What makes a big difference, especially in fast-paced fights, is a consistent frame rate.

God of War Ragnarok is filled with accessibility options like the option to make puzzles easier, but there is also a bonus option for graphics. You can turn the High Frame Rate option on.

If you can’t decide between resolution or performance, a happy medium is turning High Frame Rate on and picking resolution. Or, you can pick performance and High Frame Rate for 120 FPS on PlayStation 5.

These graphics options will always be available to change in the Settings menu in the Graphics & Camera section. Feel free to experiment with what works best for you.

Whether you favor performance or resolution, it doesn’t change the fact that God of War Ragnarok is an excellent game. Enjoy the last Norse God of War game!

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.