Is God of War Ragnarok the Last God of War Game?

As God of War Ragnarok is finally here, many people are wondering if this is the last God of War game to ever come out. Will Santa Monica Studio continue to make God of War games after this? Without spoiling much of anything, we’ll answer if God of War Ragnarok is the last God of War game.

Will There Be More God of War Games After Ragnarok?

In 2019, Cory Barlog, the creative director of God of War (2018) reported that God of War Ragnarok would be the last Norse era God of War game.

Norse era is the key phrase here, meaning that the door is open for more God of War games in other mythologies. The original God of War games were set in Greek mythology, these two modern games were set in Norse mythology, and future God of War games could be set in any other mythology.

The decision to make God of War Ragnarok the final game in the Nordic arc was decided because the developers wanted to succinctly wrap up the stories told in this era. Since God of War Ragnarok took five years to make, they worried that making this series a trilogy would take too long for the story to be experienced by the world.

Based on our positive review of God of War Ragnarok, Santa Monica Studio made the right choice in wrapping up the Nordic arc with God of War Ragnarok. When the dust settles, a resolution is achieved with room for more stories to potentially be told.

Though nothing is confirmed yet, we are hopeful for more God of War games. We would also be very happy to play a new IP from Santa Monica Studio since they make incredible games.

Whatever the future holds for Santa Monica Studio, we know it is bright since they are a great studio that makes great games.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.