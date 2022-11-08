It is common knowledge that God of War Ragnarok will have players traversing through all nine realms, but how do you unlock the realms? In God of War (2018), we visited a lot of the realms, and some of them were only for challenges. God of War Ragnarok changes that; be warned, there are spoilers in this article. Here’s how to unlock all of the realms in God of War Ragnarok.

How to Unlock All Realms in God of War Ragnarok

All of the realms are unlocked by playing and finishing the main quest in God of War Ragnarok. As you play through the Path, you’ll travel to all nine realms. You will travel to Midgard, Alfheim, Asgard, Vanaheim, Niflheim, Muspelheim, Helheim, Svartalfheim, and Jotunheim in God of War Ragnarok.

However, there are a few areas within realms that remain locked until specific things happen. In particular, The Crucible in Muspelheim is locked.

To unlock The Crucible in Muspelheim, you need to collect the two Muspelheim seed halves. These seed halves are found in Svartalfheim but can only be obtained after about mid-way through the game. You will need an object capable of dealing with the wind holes.

Once you have finished the game, there are other areas that will become available to you. At the end of the game, if you return to Ratatoskr, you’ll receive a seed that is capable of opening every Mystic Gateway. That means that you can return to Chaurli, Freya’s House in Midgard and new areas in Vanaheim.

At the end of the game, you’ll be able to visit Jotunheim whenever you wish, but you won’t be able to visit Asgard. Make sure to complete all of the Favors you have left over because some of them reveal giant explorable areas filled with much more to complete.

To unlock every inch of every realm and experience everything in God of War Ragnarok, be sure to soak up the main story and play through all of the Favors. By doing so, you’ll receive a great story as well as more areas within realms to explore.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

