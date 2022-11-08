All Muspelheim Seed Locations in God of War Ragnarok: How to Unlock The Crucible

The Crucible, the Muspelheim end-game trials available in God of War (2018), is back in God of War Ragnarok. However, it won’t be automatically unlocked. You will need to find two halves of the Muspelheim Yggdrasil seed to unlock The Crucible. Here is where to find the Muspelheim Seed halves in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to Find Muspelheim Seeds in God of War Ragnarok

As mentioned previously, there are two halves of the one Muspelheim seed which you need to unlock The Crucible. While you will head to Muspelheim during the main story of God of War Ragnarok, you won’t be able to access The Crucible until after you get the two halves.

The first Muspelheim seed half is found in Svartalfheim. While in the Bay of Bounty, head over to Modvitnar’s Rig and dock your boat. Defeat the Wretches and climb up the wooden structure on the right. At the top, you’ll find a Legendary chest with one Muspelheim seed half.

The second Muspelheim seed half is not found until much later in the game. The location of the second Muspelheim seed half is at Alberich Hollow in Svartalfheim. You’ll need the thing capable of dealing with the wind holes to get to it. Once you have that, traverse over to the Legendary chest and grab the second seed half.

With the Muspelheim seed fully intact, you can now head over to any Mystic Gateway and unlock The Crucible. With The Crucible unlocked you’ll want to make sure you are prepared with the best Spartan Rage option and as many Idunn Apples as you can find.

Though The Crucible might be too challenging for you the second you unlock it, you can now return to it whenever you wish. You might want to collect as many Frozen Flames as you can before suffering the trials of The Crucible.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022