God of War Ragnarok is finally here and there are tons of great armor sets to collect. Though it is similar to God of War (2018), the way God of War Ragnarok armor works is it pairs specific armor bonuses to the waist and wrist armor pieces while chest has its own bonus. That said, here are the best armor sets in God of War Ragnarok.

Best Armor Sets in God of War Ragnarok

The cool thing about God of War Ragnarok is that every piece of armor can be upgraded to the highest level, level nine. While end-game armor is better than the best beginning armor, all armor sets are good because they can all be maxed out.

There are some standout armor sets in God of War Ragnarok. While the early armor sets are good, the endgame armor sets are the best in the game. In our opinion, the best armor sets are the Dragon Scaled armor set, the Fate Breaker armor set, and the Hunter’s armor set.

The Dragon Scale Armor Set

The Dragon Scale armor set is one of the best in the game because it increases your strength and defense higher than any other set. The chest piece gives a nice bonus called Dragon’s Fury which further increases your defense and strength with each successful block or parry.

The wrist and waist armor further increase the strength and defense while offering the Dragon’s Rebuke bonus that increases shield damage and damages enemies on successful blocks and parries. Overall, this armor set synergizes great with any shield and will make you the strongest and beefiest version of the God of War.

The Fate Breaker Armor Set

The next best armor set is the Fate Breaker armor set. This armor set is great because you get to craft it for free near the end of the game. The Fate Breaker armor set buffs strength, defense, vitality, and cooldown equally and focuses on Spartan Rage.

The chest piece buffs strength, defense, and runic when returning from any Rage form with the bonus called Raging Aftermath. The wrist and waist armor pieces have Raging Fury which increases the rate at which Rage is gained. If you utilize Rage a lot, then this is the armor set for you.

The Hunter’s Armor Set

Last but not least, we have the Hunter’s armor set. This armor set is found in Vanaheim and focuses on strength, defense, and cooldown. But, the main draw of the Hunter’s armor set is the range bonuses. The chest piece has Empowered Range which allows your ranged attacks to deal more damage if L2 is held down for a several seconds.

The Hunter’s wrist and waist armor pieces have Ranged Specialist which is great on their own. What this bonus does is increase the damage of all ranged attacks. If you want to maximize the destruction of your ranged attacks, the Hunter’s armor set is the way to go.

And those are the best armor sets in God of War Ragnarok. As mentioned earlier, there are a lot of different armor options to choose from. You can also get creative and mix and match different chest pieces with different wrist and waist pieces. There’s no wrong way to go, but these options are certainly the best.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022