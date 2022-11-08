Which Armor Should You Craft First in God of War Ragnarok?

Armor is central to God of War Ragnarok and while it won’t make or break your first playthrough, picking the best beginner’s armor does help. Since God of War Ragnarok isn’t an RPG, the armor differences are subtle, but they can favor how you like to play. Here is the best beginner armor to craft in God of War Ragnarok.

Best Beginning Armor in God of War Ragnarok

Once you begin God of War Ragnarok, you’ll have the Survival armor set. As this is the first armor set in the game, it isn’t the greatest.

The two armor sets you need to decide between are the Vidar’s armor set and the Fortified Husk armor set. Similar to picking the best first shield, these two armor sets feature more strength or more defense.

The Vidar’s armor set focuses more on strength. As you upgrade it, the strength stat increases as well as a slight increase in defense. The main bonus is Finishing Might which increases the damage of combo finishers.

The Fortified Husk armor set focuses more on defense. While not offering any strength stat increase, the Fortified Husk armor set is some of the best defensive armor in the entire game. The bonus is Defender’s Relief which makes you take less damage from unblockable attacks and attacks from behind.

Once you finish the In Service of Asgard Favor, you’ll have the resources you need to craft the Nidavellir’s Finest armor set. This is easily the best beginning armor you can get. Its high stats and reduced enemy stun bar bonus will carry you through the majority of the first act of the game.

In our opinion, the best armor to craft first in God of War Ragnarok is the Vidar’s armor set. The bonus is great and increasing your strength will make defeating enemies much easier. As soon as you can, make sure to craft the Nidavellir’s Finest armor set and you’ll be set.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.