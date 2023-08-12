How to Become Proficient and Master Instruments in Bitlife

Image: Candywriter

As a true life simulator, those who wish to live their dreams of becoming famous musicians in Bitlife can start doing so by learning how to play one or a set of instruments. But how can you do that? With that said, here’s how to become proficient and master musical instruments in Bitlife.

How to Learn and Become Proficient With Instruments in Bitlife

You will be able to learn how to play instruments in Bitlife by heading to Activities, Mind & Body, and then to Instruments, where you will be able to select any instrument you like from the list and then take lessons on it.

Just remember, although as a kid you will be able to ask your parents to pay for your lessons, the responsibility will fall on you after growing up. Overall, the lessons will, in their majority, cost around 500 to 2,000 of your country’s currency depending on your instrument of choice.

It’s also important to point out that, although taking one or a few classes will be enough to learn the basics of an instrument, your character will only become proficient with it once your skill tab reaches 80%+.

How to Master an Instrument in Bitlife

After starting to take lessons, you will be able to master an instrument in Bitlife by raising your Skill with it to the maximum value.

With that said, your character’s talent for music will also play a key role in how fast you will be able to master an instrument, as those talented will start off with a green Skill value. It’s also important to point out that even as a prodigy, it will usually take you around 10 lessons to truly master an instrument. So don’t worry if you feel your progress feels slow and just keep at it.

This guide was made while playing Bitlife on Android.

- This article was updated on August 12th, 2023