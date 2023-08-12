Image: Candywriter

Although some challenges in Bitlife can be leighty and thus truly pose a challenge to even the most experienced players, some, like the One-Person Band challenge can be completely relatively fast. With that said, and so that you can truly embrace the music that lives in all of us, here’s how to complete The One-Person Band Challenge in Bitlife.

How to Complete The One-Person Band Challenge in Bitlife

You can complete the One-Person Band Challenge in Bitlife by becoming a famous DJ proficient in wind, brass, percussion, and string instruments. You can check out quick guides on how to complete each of the mentioned steps and thus the One-Person Band Challenge in Bitlife below:

How to Become Proficient in Wind, Brass, Percussion, and String Instruments in Bitlife

You will be able to become proficient with as many instruments as you desire in Bitlife by first, starting from age 6, selecting Activities, and then going to the Mind & Body tab. Once there, just head to Instruments, where you will be able to pick any instrument you want from the selection and then start practicing with it.

After starting to learn an instrument, you will be able to become proficient with it by simply continuing to take lessons until your Skill bar with it reaches around 80%. You will be able to take as many lessons as you want per year, but they won’t be free.

As you must become proficient with a total of four different instruments in order to complete the challenge, we recommend that you start taking classes as fast as possible.

How to Become a Famous DJ in Bitlife

After you succeed in becoming a DJ —a feat you can accomplish by heading to Jobs and then interviewing + getting accepted for the Disk Jockey (Record Label) position— you will be able to become a famous DJ in Bitlife by simply working hard in your job until you unlock the Fame tab.

If you haven’t already, you will also be able to become famous immediately by purchasing the Hollywood Star Pack, although we do not recommend getting it just for this challenge since it will only take a couple of years for you to gain fame as a DJ.

This guide was made while playing Bitlife on Android.

- This article was updated on August 12th, 2023