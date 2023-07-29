Image: Candywriter

In order to complete the Honey, Honey Challenge in Bitlife, you will be tasked with creating a somewhat uncareful Beekeeper, who after a few adventures, decides to head to Greece. With that said, and to help you complete the challenge as fast as possible, here’s how to complete the Honey, Honey Challenge in Bitlife.

How to Complete The Honey, Honey Challenge in Bitlife

You can complete the Honey, Honey Challenge in Bitlife by creating a character born in North Dakota, becoming a beekeeper, hooking up with at least 3 people while working as a beekeeper, having a baby with one of your hookups, and then moving to Greece after giving birth to your child.

You can check out quick guides on how to complete each of the mentioned steps and thus the Honey, Honey Challenge in Bitlife below.

How to Be Born a Female in North Dakota

You can create a female born in North Dakota in Birlife by heading to New Like and then changing your character’s gender, as well as your country and birthplace if needed. Once your finish creating your character, just start a new life in order to complete the first step.

How To Become a Beekeeper in Bitlife

You will be able to become a Beekeeper in Bitlife by, after completing high school, heading to Occupation, Jobs, and then selecting Apprentice Beekeeper. In order to increase your chances of passing the interview and getting the job, we recommend that you only try for the job if your Smarts stat is over 70%. After becoming an Apprentice Beekeeper, just work diligently in order to be promoted to a full-fledged one.

How to Hookup With People While Working as a Beekeeper

You can hook up with people while working as a Beekeeper in Bitlife by, after completing the step above, heading to Activities, Love, and then to Hook Up. After selecting the option, you will be able to hook up by simply selecting an affirmative regarding it.

How to Have a Baby with a Hookup in Bitlife

Although there is no guarantee, you will be able to have a baby with a hookup in Bitlife by selecting ‘Don’t use a condom’ during the act. After hooking up, whether or not your character will get pregnant will be up to chance.

How to Emigrate to Greece in Bitlife

Once your baby is born, you will be able to emigrate to Greece in Bitlife by first of all heading to Activities and then to Emigrate. Once at Emigrate, you will just need to select Greece among the available destinations in order to do so.

If Greece is not available as part of the destinations list, just close the window and try again.

This guide was made while playing Bitlife on Android.

- This article was updated on July 29th, 2023