Although Bitlife can feature some truly weird challenges, which task players with having their characters perform either morally questionable actions or in many cases crimes, some of them like the Snowbird Challenge task them with living an honest and fulfilling life. Now, here’s how to complete the Snowbird Challenge in Bitlife.

How to Complete the Snowbird Challenge in Bitlife

You will be able to complete the Snowbird Challenge in Bitlife by first of all creating a character born in Canada and then emigrating to Aruba. After reaching the new country, you must then purchase a Houseboat there, purchase and fully upgrade a villa in the country, and then rent out 5 or more of your fully upgraded properties.

You can check out quick guides on how to complete each of the mentioned steps and thus the Snowbird Challenge in Bitlife below.

How to be Born in Canada

You can select the country of origin of your character by heading to New Life and then simply changing your country of choice in the character creation screen.

How to Emigrate to Aruba In Bitlife

You will be able to emigrate to Aruba in Bitlife by, after reaching the legal age, heading to Activities and then to Emigrate before selecting Aruba among the available destinations.

If you cannot find Aruba in the available list of destinations, just close the window and then click on Emigrate again. It took us around a dozen tries in order to get the destination to appear.

How to Purchase a Houseboat

After arriving in Aruba, you will be able to buy a Houseboat by heading to Activities and then to Shopping. Once at Shopping, you will babe to buy your own Houseboat by heading to Real State Brokers and then picking a Houseboat. The houseboat will cost you from around 50 to 100K depending on its size.

How to Purchase and Fully Upgrade a Villa in Bitlife

Once you get your houseboat, you will be able to buy your own Villa by once again heading to Real State Brokers and then selecting one. Contrary to the houseboat, however, a villa will cost you a LOT more, so we advise you to either get a good-paying job or invest wisely in order to get the necessary amount of money.

After purchasing your Villa of choice, you will be able to upgrade it by heading to Assets, selecting your Villa, and then picking Updates. It’s important to point out that, in order to be able to make upgrades, you will need to have purchased the Landlord Expansion.

How to Rent 5+ Fully Upgraded Proprieties

Once you secured both your houseboat and your Villa, you will be able to rent five or more fully upgraded properties in Bitlife by purchasing three more properties of any kind, fully upgrading them, and then selecting Rent among the Property Management options.

Just like with upgrading, you will need to have purchased the Landlord Expansion in order to unlock the option to do so.

This guide was made while playing Bitlife on Android.

