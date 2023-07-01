Image: Candywriter

Bitlife can be considered one of the most unusual as well as most fun mobile games available, given how it allows players to roleplay through a whole life either as they wish or while tackling specific challenges. Now, here’s how to complete the Change of Heart challenge in Bitlife.

How to Complete The Change of Heart Challenge in Bitlife

In order to complete the Change of Heart challenge in Bitlife your character of choice must pirate 5 or more porches before reaching 16 and then get arrested for it. Once you get sent to prison, you must then escape, donate blood, adopt a child, and become an exorcist. Any of the latter three actions can be completed in any order you wish.

Related: How to Redeem Gift Codes in Bitlife Life Simulator

To recap, here’s what you need to do in order to complete the Change of Heart Challenge in Bitlife in order, as well as how to perform each step.

Pirate 5+ or more porches before turning 16: You can pirate porches in Bitlife by heading to the Crime tab under Activities and then selecting Porch Pirate. You will be able to do it starting from age 9.

You can pirate porches in Bitlife by heading to the Crime tab under Activities and then selecting Porch Pirate. You will be able to do it starting from age 9. Get Sent to Prison: You can be sent to prison in Bitlife by getting caught doing anything illegal or by being accused of something and then proven guilty. In order to get caught fast and complete the challenge, we advise you to simply continue to perform the above action until you are caught red-handed.

You can be sent to prison in Bitlife by getting caught doing anything illegal or by being accused of something and then proven guilty. In order to get caught fast and complete the challenge, we advise you to simply continue to perform the above action until you are caught red-handed. Escape From Prison: You can escape from prison by first selecting the Prison tab and then clicking on Escape. After doing so, just complete the minigame in order to be successful in your attempt.

You can escape from prison by first selecting the Prison tab and then clicking on Escape. After doing so, just complete the minigame in order to be successful in your attempt. Become an Exorcist After Escaping Prison: You can become an Exorcist by simply heading to jobs and then selecting the option among the available ones. There will be no requirements.

You can become an Exorcist by simply heading to jobs and then selecting the option among the available ones. There will be no requirements. Donate Blood After Escaping Prison : You can donate blood by simply heading to the Activities tab and then selecting Doctor before heading to Donate Blood.

: You can donate blood by simply heading to the Activities tab and then selecting Doctor before heading to Donate Blood. Adopt a Child After Escaping Prison: You can adopt a child in Bitlife by heading to the Activities tab and then selecting Adopt. In this case, given your character’s criminal record, you will need to move to another country in order to do so.

This guide was made while playing Bitlife on Android.

- This article was updated on July 1st, 2023