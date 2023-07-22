Image: Candywriter

The Full Glam Challenge in Bitlife will task you with becoming a star who although specialized in bringing beauty in others, does not seem to see the beauty in themselves. But how can you complete the challenge?

How to Complete The Full Glam Challenge in Bitlife

In order to complete the Full Gam Challenge in Bitlife, you will need to become a Makeup Artist, rise to the ranks as a social media star while working as one, get a nose job and at least five rounds of Botox, and then earn a total of 1 Million dollars by promoting products on Social Media.

You can check out quick guides on how to complete each of the mentioned steps and thus the Full Glam Challenge in Bitlife below.

How to Become a Makeup Artist

You can become a makeup artist in Bitlife by completing high school, interviewing for the spot of Apprentice Makeup Artist, and then getting promoted to a full-fledged one. You will be able to interview for the position by heading to Jobs and then selecting Apprentice Makeup Artist if available.

How to Become a Social Media Star in Bitlife

You can become a Social Media Star in Bitlife by getting at least 1 Million social media followers. You will be able to create a social media account by first heading to Activities, and then selecting Social Media. Once there, just pick which platform you wish your character to join among the available ones —Facebook, Youtube, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter, or Instagram.

After creating an account, you will then start to earn Fame and followers automatically. In order to increase your follower gain, we advise you to aim for at least 80%+ Happiness, Smarts. and Looks.

How to Earn $1M+ By Promoting Products on Social Media

You will be able to promote things through Social Media in Bitlife by heading to Activities, Social Media, selecting your account of choice, and then selecting Promote.

After selecting the option, you just need to click on Accept the Offer in order to promote the product. to reach 1 Million, just continue to do so until you reach the goal. You can promote as many products as possible within a single year.

How to Get a Nose Job in Bitlife

You will be able to get a nose job in Bitlife by heading to Activities before scrolling down to Plastic Surgery. Once at the Plastic Surgery tab. you will be able to have your character get the procedure by selecting it from the available procedures, selecting your doctor of choice, and then paying for it. The nose job will be located on the bottom portion of the procedure list, above Tummy Tuck and Penis Enlargement Surgery.

How to Get Botox in Bitlife

Just like the Nose Job, you will be able to get Botox on Bitlife by heading to Activities and then to Plastic Surgery. Once at the tab, you will be able to have the procedure by simply selecting Botox and then picking which doctor among the available ones you wish to perform the surgery and then paying them.

This guide was made while playing Bitlife on Android.

- This article was updated on July 22nd, 2023