Image: Candywriter

In order to complete the Snowbird Challenge in Bitlife, players must become landlords and rent five or more properties. A feat that is just as financially rewarding in the game as in real life. But how exactly can you rent properties in Bitlife?

How to Rent Properties in Bitlife

After acquiring a property of any kind —a feat you can do by heading to Activities and then to Shopping, scrolling down to Real State, selecting your broker of choice, and then picking which propriety you wish to purchase— you will be able to rent it in Bitlife by first heading to Assets, and then to Proprieties. Once there, just pick your property of choice by selecting it and then tap on Rent.

After doing that, just customize your Propriety Listing and confirm your choice in order to start receiving applications for it.

Once the Propriety Listing is live, you will be able to rent your propriety of choice to any applicant you like by simply clicking on either Approve Immediately or Approve His/Her/Their Application, the latter of which will become available after performing a background check on the person interested.

It’s important to point out that, differently from most actions in the game, you will only be able to rent properties in Bitlife after purchasing the game’s Landlord Expansion Pack.

Related: How to Complete the Snowbird Challenge in Bitlife

To recap, here’s how to rent any kind of property in Bitlife:

Purchase the Landlord Expansion Pack.

Purchase any kind of property.

Head to Assets and then to Property.

Select which property you wish to make available for rent.

Select Rent and then customize your listing in order to start receiving applications.

Select either ‘Approve Him/Her/Them on the Spot’ or ‘Approve His/Her/Their Application’ in order to rent your property of choice.

Apart from the already mentioned Snowbird Challenge, the Deliverance, Neighborhood Watch, Scarytale Romance, and Around the Block Challenges will also task you with renting properties. While the Deliverance and Scarytale Romance challenges will task you with renting out a trailer featuring a gun rack and a haunted storybook home respectivelly, you will need to rent 15 houses or more if you plan on completing the Neighborhood Watch challenge in Bitlife.

This guide was made while playing Bitlife on Android.

- This article was updated on July 16th, 2023