How to Break Throws in Tekken 8: How to Easily Escape All Types of Throws

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As everyone who ever faced King knows, very few things are more vital in Tekken 8 than the ability to break free of throws. But how can you effectively do so?

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to escape from all types of throws in Tekken 8, no matter who you are facing.

How to Break Throws in Tekken 8

You can break free from throws in Tekken 8 by pressing the punch button matching the hand your opponent is attempting to grab you with.

More specifically, if your opponent attempts to grab you with their right hand, you will be able to break their throw by pressing the right punch button. In that same fashion, you can escape left throws by pressing the left punch button. Lastly, if your opponent tries to grab you with both hands for a throw, you can break it by pressing the right and left punch buttons at the same time.

As showcased in the image below, you must make the input at the moment the flashing light appears to successfully break a throw in Tekken 8.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Like in previous Tekken games, many characters in Tekken 8 have a few unbreakable throws mixed within their move lists. Fortunately, most of them can only be performed when either hitting foes from behind (like Kazuya’s Reverse Neck Throw), during Rage, or when mid-combo.

How to Defend Against King’s Throws

As a true wrestler champion, King has a massive array of more than 20 different throws in his arsenal, many of which can be performed to either extend or end specific combos. But although that may seem intimidating, you can counter and break free of most of King’s grabs by following the instructions featured in the section above and performing the right inputs.

When faced with his multi-grab moves, however, it is vital to know when they will connect as well as their sequences to counter them efficiently. You can do that by heading to practice mode, picking King as your foe, and then selecting the moves you wish to counter one by one.

Now that you know how to break free of throws and shake up your opponent’s game plan, don’t forget to also check out How to Perform the Tech Roll in Tekken 8.

This guide was made while playing Tekken 8 on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on January 30th, 2024