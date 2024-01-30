How to Perform the Tech Roll in Tekken 8

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Although there’s no way to stop your enemy from punishing you when airborne in Tekken 8, performing a tech roll (or Ukemi, as the move is known in-game) allows you to quickly rise to your feet and avoid those lovable ground-punishing moves.

Recommended Videos

But how can you perform the defensive maneuver? And is it possible to select the direction of your rolls? Here’s how to perform a tech roll in Tekken 8.

How to Tech Roll in Tekken 8

You can perform tech rolls in Tekken 8 by pressing either right or left punch or right or left kick at the moment your character hits the ground. When tech rolling, pressing the punch inputs will always allow you to roll to the left, while pressing the kicks will have you roll to the right. Holding both kick inputs while on the ground will allow you to perform a Spring Kick.

Unlike most moves in Tekken, spamming any tech roll input will allow you to trigger it way more easily, so don’t be shy and start hitting your desired button at the moment your character gets close to the floor. Performing the tech roll late while pressing either kick button will on most occasions make your character perform either a counter-low or medium kick (input dependent).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Like everything in Tekken, spanning tech rolls is not recommended, especially when your opponent is performing sequential attacks. The reason for that lies in how the move may make you an easy target for mix-ups if performed while in a panic. As an extra tool to your arsenal, I recommend that you don’t underestimate the ability to create distance by going back twice when on the ground, which can allow you to escape combo finishers.

This guide was made while playing Tekken 8 on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on January 30th, 2024