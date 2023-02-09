There are so many spells to cast in this game. Many are tied to some kind of progression, so you definitely want to go at a reasonable pace to use all of them. In any case, if you are looking for how to cast Petrificus Totalus in Hogwarts Legacy, we can tell you all about it. It’ll be quite useful for those who want to take a less bold approach in wizardry combat.

How to Cast Petrificus Totalus in Hogwarts Legacy

Once you get to the main story quest, Percival Rackham’s Trial, you’ll learn it here. This will be the first time you’re introduced to using offensive spells while cloaked. So with that said, this is a spell that can only be used when sneaking up on an undetected enemy.

It’s much easier to use when you cast the Disillusionment charm since you’re rendered nearly invisible. Once you unlock Talents, you can further increase your chances of not being detected by enemies in the Stealth section. This works wonders with Petrificus Totalus since it’ll oftentimes lead to a 1-shot on weaker enemies.

After completing that quest and obtaining the spell, you can use it anywhere if there are enemies to take on. When heading to a place like a Bandit Camp, this can even your odds against the number of enemies that will attack you when noticed. It’s also a good way to farm galleons and other valuable materials for crafts or selling.

In the Stealth Talent tree, you can further enhance the potency of Petrificus Totalus so that it has an area of effect. If you can 1-shot multiple enemies in a small radius, it can help you avoid direct confrontation altogether, especially if you’re low on healing items.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023