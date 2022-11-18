How to Catch Cetitan in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Trainers looking for an Ice-type tank to venture through the Paldea Region will be searching to capture a Cetitan as quickly as possible in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Massive in size and power, Cetitan makes its point known quickly and painfully for those that cross its path. Alongside its pre-evolution Cetoddle, Trainers will need to make some tracks if they’re planning on capturing this Pokemon early in their journey.

Will players need to trek to the tundra to find this Pokemon, or are they scattered around in multiple places? Mount your Koraidon or Miraidon and head out, as players may be surprised where to find this monster.

Where To Find Cetitan In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

With this Pokemon being a pure Ice-type, it’s no surprise to know that it will be found in a Frozen Habitat. However, with their lone habitat being at the northernmost point of the map, players may need to power up their Pokemon a bit before trying to encounter one of these monsters. Glaseado Mountain will be the point of no return for many players, as this is where some of the strongest monsters in the game reside and Trainers will need a few Gym Badges to make sure they can properly capture and utilize this monster. With Cetitan also being considered a Rare Spawn, the chances of encountering one in the wild may be slimmer than expected.

Where To Find Cetoddle In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you would prefer to train up a Cetoddle and make them into the beastly Cetitan, gamers will have a bit more luck this way. You’ll find Cetoddle in a few extra places on the map, so you’ll have a chance to raise one to become the fighting champion it rightly deserves to be. For players on the search, check out these locations to try and nab a Cetoddle as soon as possible:

Zapapico

Tagtree Thicket

Dalizapa Passage

North Province (Area One)

North Province (Area Three)

Glaseado Mountain

North Province (Area One) is going to be the most likely spot to find one early, so players heading East from Mesagoza may have a better chance of snagging one of these adorable monsters early in the game. With its intense Attack and Defensive stats, Cetitan is a worthy Pokemon of any team and can make quick work of some of the Gym Leaders and Starfall Street Bosses with ease. Just make sure that you’re farming for items as you play so you can evolve Cetoddle into Cetitan early on.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.