When Will Trainers Encounter Koraidon and Miraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

With the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet just around the corner, many trainers will be getting ready for an all-new dive into Generation 9. We have seen a variety of new introductions, such as Greavard the ghost dog and Lechonk the pig Pokemon, but the talk of the town has been this game’s legendary Pokemon, Koraidon and Miraidon. However, the pair are unlike anything else we have seen in the franchise so far, and there are a lot of questions circulating about when exactly players will get to meet them. So read on to find out everything you need about Gen 9’s legendaries.

When Will You See Koraidon and Miraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

From the trailers published showcasing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Koraidon and Miraidon appear to accompany the trainer from the moment they set off on their adventure around Paldea, which can only mean one thing — they will not be the end-game legendary Pokemon we are used to facing within the franchise. Instead, it seems as though players will be able to “catch” Koraidon and Miraidon from the start of their adventure and develop their bond with the Pokemon throughout the game. Since they are the trainers’ primary mode of transport, as seen within the trailers leading up to release, it would only make sense to have access to them as soon as you step foot in the region.

However, this also raises the question of whether or not they will be the only legendary Pokemon within the title. Given both Koraidon and Miraidon are exclusive releases for both games, there is the potential that the alternative form will be the legendary Pokemon for the opposing game. Yet, we haven’t seen anything to suggest this. Of course, it would be incredibly unusual for a Pokemon game to release without a final legendary to appear, but since Scarlet and Violet are introducing several new mechanics to the franchise, it could just be another sign of the times.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will release on Nintendo Switch on November 18.

- This article was updated on October 27th, 2022