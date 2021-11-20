How to Catch Regigigas in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

In both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, players have the chance to catch a wide variety of Legendary Pokémon, including the fearsome colossus Regigigas, capable of smiting even the most fearsome opponents thanks to its powerful attacks and high attributes. With that said, we will now tell you where and how to catch Regigigas in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Regigigas Location in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Regigigas can be found in Snowpoint Temple, but to unlock the area you first need to defeat the Elite Four and get the National Pokédex. You can get the Pokédex by going to Sandgem Town and talking to Professor Rowan after completing your Sinnoh Pokédex. Once your preparations are complete, it’s time to get Regirock, Regice, and Registeel, as you will only be able to battle Regigigas if they are with you.

To do that. head to Route 221 and go to Ramanas Park. Once at the area, exchange your Mysterious Shards, which can be mined on the Grand Underground for three Discovery Slates. After getting the slates, go to the Discovery Room, located north of the Park’s entrance, and use the Slates to summon and capture Regirock, Regice, and Registeel. Once you captured all three of them, put them on your party because it’s time to face Regigigas.

As stated above, Regigigas will be in Snowpoint Temple, located in the vicinity of Snowpoint City. More specifically behind the Pokémon Center. Once inside the temple, solve all the puzzles on your way down. On the fourth floor below the entrance, you will find Regigigas waiting for you. The fight will be tough but even though Regigigas is strong he is weak against fighting type Pokémon so keep that in mind. Once you depleted his health enough, capture them and that’s it.

To recap, here is how to find and catch Regigigas on both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl:

Get the National Pokédex.

Go to Ramanas Park.

Exchange Mysterious Shards for three Discovery Slates.

Catch Regirock, Regice, and Registeel.

Go to Snowpoint Temple.

Solve the puzzles and go to Regigigas.

Battle and capture Regigigas.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.