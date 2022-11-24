How to Catch Titan Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Titan Pokémon are colossal versions of Pokémon found throughout the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Although they aren’t catchable during their boss fights in the Path of Titans storyline, players can go back to their original locations and catch these former Titans. Although they don’t keep their gigantic size, they do contain a unique feature.

Where to Catch Titan Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To catch Titan Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you need to visit their original locations after beating the game. They will appear like any other Pokémon of their species, however, they cannot be encountered like regular wild Pokémon. Instead, you will need to initiate a battle by talking to them using the A button.

Do Titan Pokémon Stay Their Size?

Titan Pokémon caught will act the same as any other Pokémon of their species, however, they will all bear a Titan Mark. Equipping the Titan Mark in the Memories section of the Pokémon’s summary will give them the title the Former Titan in battle. For example, Klawf the Former Titan.

Do Former Titan Pokémon Respawn?

If Former Titan Pokémon are beaten, they won’t respawn. So ensure you are ready to catch them beforehand. You can also save in front of them with Autosave turned off and restart your console if you do accidentally faint them.

Are Titan Pokémon Shiny Locked?

Unfortunately, Titan Pokémon are shiny-locked. Both in their original encounter and as Former Titans. This means that the Pokémon cannot appear in its shiny form.

Stony Cliff Titan Klawf Location

Klawf Former Titan location

Klawf, the Stony Cliff Titan, can be found at Level 16 on a cliff near its original location in South Province (Area Three), South West of Artazon.

Open Sky Titan Bombirdier Location

Bombirdier Former Titan Location

Bombirdier, the Open Sky Titan, can be found at Level 19 on a patch of land to the West of West Province (Area One). It’s close to the area where the lake running through the Province ends and windmills can be found.

Lurking Steel Titan Orthworm Location

Orthworm Former Titan location

Orthworm, the Lurking Steel Titan, can be found at Level 28 directly in front of the cave at East Province (Area Three) Watchtower Flight Point.

Quaking Earth Titan Great Tusk/Iron Treads Location

Great Tusk/Iron Treads Former Titan location

The Quaking Earth Titan you can catch will depend on your version of the game. Scarlet players can catch Great Tusk, while Violet players will encounter Iron Treads. Both Former Titans can be found at Level 44 in the West of Asado Desert.

False Dragon Titan Tatsugiri Location

Tatsugiri Former Titan location

Tatsugiri, the False Dragon Titan, can be found at Level 57 on the smallest island in Casseroya Lake. Despite the original False Dragon fight featuring both Tatsugiri and Dodonzo, only Tatsugiri can be caught as a Former Titan.

- This article was updated on November 24th, 2022