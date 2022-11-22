How To Increase The Chance Of Finding Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

For players looking to claim a Shiny Pokemon in their adventure through Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there are many different options to find that special version of their favorite monster finally. While they may not offer any competitive advantage, being able to roam the vast world of Paldea with your favorite creature is something exciting for many players.

However, with the relatively low chance of players finding Shiny Pokemon in the wild, there have to be a few ways to increase the odds. Thankfully, between picnics and unique breeding methods, alongside a few other tips, gamers may finally be able to end their search for their favorite Pokemon with the odds in their favor. You’ll be charmed by the time you finish this list.

How To Increase Shiny Pokemon Odds In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are a few different methods available to gamers looking to finally find these special Pokemon, and with Scarlet and Violet allowing players to see all of the monsters on the overworld, the hunt is more exciting than ever. Unlike previous entries like Pokemon Legends Arceus, which would signal that a shiny was near you with a glimmer and a noise, players are going to need to be a bit more attentive to their surroundings this time around.

But with these tips, gamers will be able to find Shiny Pokemon faster than ever before. Let’s take a look at some of the best methods around for Shiny Hunting, Shiny Breeding, and even some personal choices for foods that can increase your odds of finding Shiny Pokemon in the wild.

Food Is Surprisingly Helpful For Finding Shiny Pokemon

When it comes to searching out Shiny Pokemon, either utilizing the power of Picnics, or Food Carts available in towns like Medali will benefit the player greatly. As gamers continue searching and breeding their favorite Pokemon, there are a few different things that they’ll need to keep in mind.

Depending on the type of Shiny Hunting that gamers are employing, different foods will be beneficial to them. Gamers that are trying out the Masuda Method, which involves breeding Pokemon from two different regions, utilizing foods that increase Egg Power are going to be their best friends.

Egg Power, to be exact, is a variable that will help your Pokemon of choice lay more eggs while at a picnic. You’ll be able to create Sandwiches that will help with this power, or spend a few dollars and purchase specific food items from food carts that will help a player get more eggs in a single session.

A personal favorite sandwich for helping with Egg Power is crafting something along the lines of x1 Apple, x1 Jam, and a pick of the player’s choice, the Pokemon in your party will begin laying eggs fairly rapidly. Players will also be able to use special Herba Mystica that they can claim from 5-Star and 6-Star Tera Raids in their sandwiches to give this even more of a boost.

Leave the picnic up and running and step away from your console for a few moments, and come back to check once more. The basket can only hold 10 eggs at a time, so you’ll be able to farm this method while doing other things. Thankfully, the game does contain a total of 32 boxes, so players will be able to fill up a total of 800 spots if they have no other monsters in their boxes.

If a player is looking to utilize this method, just make sure that you are following these steps in particular. Place the two Pokemon of choice in the party, start up a Picnic, recall your Legendary Pokemon so it’s just the two breeding monsters, create a Sandwich that increases Egg Power, and sit back while reaping the rewards of your time and effort.

After you have enough Eggs, finding a central spot where you can continue moving and transferring eggs back and forth without encountering Pokemon is crucial. While the step count for hatching eggs has been drastically reduced from previous games, players that happen to have boxes full of eggs will still need to take plenty of time to hatch them all. A personal recommendation is the center area of Artazon, as it is just a complete circle without many obstacles to get in the way. Hop on your Legendary and dash through those eggs.

Picnic Resets Can Save Plenty Of Time

Players that don’t want to rely on the luck of the draw while using the Masuda Method have another option using Picnics. Finding an area that contains a Mass Outbreak will allow players to find a huge gathering of specific Pokemon on the map. While players may need to wait a while before finding the specific Pokemon of their choice, this is one of the easiest ways to get their hands on a Shiny.

Once players have found a specific area that contains a Pokemon of their liking, the real work begins. The first thing players will want to do is knock out 60 Pokemon using the Let’s Go! feature added to the game, as this will increase your odds of finding a Shiny Pokemon. Normally, the Shiny Rate in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is normally 1/4096, but by knocking out 60 of the same Pokemon, those odds will drop to 1/1365.

After knocking out all of those Pokemon, save your game and set up a picnic. It’s another game of patience, but with all of the bugs and glitches that the game currently has, this is a well-known fact by now. Take down the picnic and pan the camera around the area that you are currently in. If there are no Shiny Pokemon, set up the Picnic once more, and continue doing this until you find a Shiny Pokemon in the area.

The reason that this works the way it does, is because the game resets the Pokemon in the area when a Picnic is set up. By taking it down, there will be a whole new smattering of monsters in the area, with a hopeful Shiny waiting to be added to the party. If players save their game before encountering the Shiny Pokemon, they’ll be able to come back to it by reloading the save. Players may want to turn off autosave before trying this method, so the game doesn’t save after defeating this one-of-a-kind monster.

Disregard Shinies, Aquire Pokemon (for a Shiny Charm)

One of the easiest ways for players to improve their odds of collecting a Shiny Pokemon is by completing their Pokedex. After this monumental task has been completed, they’ll need to speak to Jacq. After showing him their Pokedex, Jacq will reward the player with the Shiny Charm. This increases the chances and odds of players finding wild Shiny Pokemon a fair amount, giving some extra Post Game content to look forward to.

One of the easiest ways to complete the Pokedex is by engaging in trades with friends. You don’t need to have every Pokemon in your game, so you may be able to trade the missing pieces back and forth with one another, as long as all of the pages of your Dex are filled, you’ll be able to claim this item. With certain Pokemon still being version exclusive, players will need to find a way to get their hands on these specific Pokemon, even if it is for just a few moments.

Players will also need to track down and capture the Legendary Pokemon, as well as the Paradox Pokemon available in each of these titles. While this task may initially feel impossible, the addition of Multiplayer gameplay will make the search easier than ever before.

Once players have claimed this unique item, the chances of finding a Shiny in the wild will drop from 1/4096 down to 1/2048. These odds combined with the previous methods will almost guarantee Shiny Pokemon will start appearing more often than ever. The halving of the normal Shiny Odds also applies to the Picnic Reset and Masuda Methods listed above, so players trying to hatch or catch the perfect Pokemon will have the odds on their sides more than ever before.

If All Else Fails, Patience Is Key

While this may not be the most key part of the information, being patient while Shiny Hunting is very important. Some players may get lucky enough to encounter a Shiny Pokemon as their tutorial monster, while others may not see one even after many hours of play. With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet doing away with any sort of overworld notification in regards to a Shiny Pokemon besides the color change, this could be a difficult type of hunt for certain players.

Utilizing new features like Lets Go will allow players an opportunity to scope out Shiny Pokemon on the overworld, as the game will not allow your Pokemon to attack these specific monsters. For some gamers, including Colorblind Trainers, this makes the hunt a little bit easier. Players will also see a flash of stars at the beginning of an encounter to signal that they have run into a Shiny Pokemon, especially with some of them only having a slightly different shade of their original color.

Players looking to craft the perfect Shiny Pokemon with Perfect IVs and Natures will have plenty of excellent opportunities to obtain one in this new open-world adventure. With the sheer number of things to do and ways to increase the power of your amazing monster, gamers finally have the chance to partake in the ultimate Pokemon adventure.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022