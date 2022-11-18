What Does Ice Cream do in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Explained

Before players make their way into their next Tera Raid or battle against a Gym Leader in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, maybe they should stop for a refreshing frozen treat. One of the newest features that this title brings to the table is street vendors that offer a variety of different items, but none offer the appeal of cooling down on a hot summer day more so than Ice Cream.

But, what is the point of Ice Cream in this new Pokemon title? Does it give players anything besides a delightful treat that could restore HP? Let’s head to the closest city and start tasting some new flavors to find out what they can do for Trainers and their teams!

What Is Ice Cream For In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

As players make their way into towns, specifically Medali, they’ll have the opportunity to stop by different food cart vendors that offer a variety of different tasty treats. Ice Cream, in particular, is a great option for players looking for boosts and buffs before heading into battle.

As players select the perfect Ice Cream flavor, they’ll want to pay attention to the righthand side of their screen to see the benefits that their team will receive. With boosts to standard power, raid power, and even Egg Power, gamers have plenty of reason to stop by for a treat before jumping into Tera Raids. You may even find that some special ingredients could get you through a special Gym Task to challenge the leader!

As players continue their journey throughout the lands of Paldea, there are bound to be countless adventures occurring. No matter if Trainers are working to fill out their Pokedex, or find special items to evolve Pokemon, there is much to experience and enjoy while exploring this new world! Make sure you’re properly prepared with the right articles of clothing!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022