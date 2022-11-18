How to Catch and Evolve Scatterbug in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Fans of Bug-type Pokemon have plenty to look forward to during their journey in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Alongside new additions like Nymble, old favorites like Scatterbug make their triumphant return to the Paldea region. But, for Trainers looking to add one to their party and evolve it into the beautiful Vivillion.

How are players going to be able to do this, and are there more than one Vilvillion pattern in this title? Let’s dive in with our nets in hand, and find out where players will need to go to get their hands on this adorable little bug! It’s much easier than players may think.

Where To Find Scatterbug In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Players taking their first steps into their journey may be lucky enough to encounter a Scatterbug rather quickly, as they tend to flock towards the southern portion of the world. As players start on the Treasure Hunt of a lifetime, Scatterbug will be readily available from the get-go. With it being a very common spawn, players shouldn’t have an issue spotting one quickly. Just make sure that you’ve got enough Pokeballs to make it happen!

How To Evolve Scatterbug To Vivillion In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Like many of the Bug-types of yore, players will need to battle with this Pokemon in their party, since there is no way to turn off EXP share. Leveling this little bug up to Level 9 will trigger its first evolution into Spewda, with the next evolution coming at Level 12. After this point, players will have the beautiful butterfly Vivillion in their party and can continue on their journey!

Are There Multiple Vivillion Patterns In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Since their introduction, Vivillion has been known for its variety of patterns, depending on where they were captured in the world. It seems that Paldea doesn’t have much in the way of different cultures, as there is only one specific pattern that can be caught in the wild, or even traded to friends. While this is a little bit of a disappointment, this may be good news for those rushing to collect a full Pokedex of different monsters.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022