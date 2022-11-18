When Can You Trade in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Since trading is not available from the moment you step foot into Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers are left questioning when the mechanic is unlocked and how far into the game they have to go before they can start trading among their friends. However, trading is an integral part of Pokemon games, mainly since several species of Pokemon rely on trading to evolve, so it’s best to know when you can start to make the most of it. Read on to find out when you can begin to trade your Pokemon.

When Do You Unlock Trading in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Before you can start trading your Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, you must visit the first Pokemon Center. Doing this will unlock the Poke Portal, which is the only way you will be able to access trades. Once you have visited the first Center and unlocked the portal, you can access it at any point by pressing X, selecting PokePortal, and selecting your required trade option. You will need an internet connection to complete trades with your friends or Wonder Trades via a wireless connection, so be sure your console is connected before you attempt to set up a trade.

It’s essential to note that if you are trading via Link Trade if you are setting up a specific trade with a friend, you will need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription before completing any trades. If you attempt to complete a Link Trade without a subscription, the option will not be available in the Poke Portal, so you must ensure your subscription is active before trying. Additionally, you will be able to trade with any friends regardless of which game they are playing, and trading is one of the best ways to transfer the Pokemon, which may be exclusive to the game you don’t have.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022