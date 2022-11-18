How to Catch Sinistea in Pokemon Violet

For players venturing into the Paldea Region of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there is a good chance that gamers will be on the search for Sinistea shortly after starting their journey. They possess a specific item that is needed to evolve one of the newest generation monsters, so players searching for this haunted teacup need to look no further.

While they may be somewhat hard to spot, especially with a small smattering of locations available to pick from, there is still plenty of opportunities for gamers to get their hands on this creature. No matter if they are farming for items while trying to level up their favorite monsters, or if they’re attempting to fill up their Pokedex, knowing the proper habitat of these creatures is key to your success!

Where To Find Sinistea In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

After players have captured their first Charcadet, the next thing they’ll need to do is find some special items to evolve this monster into its version exclusive variant. For those looking to get an Armorouge, players will need to collect 10 Bronzor Fragments. However, for players playing Violet, gathering up 10 Sinistea Chips will allow gamers to evolve and have their own Cereluedge.

While Bronzor is only available in Scarlet, Sinistea is available in both versions of this title. However, you will not be able to evolve your Charcadet into Cereluedge in Scarlet, before you ask. It’s a shame, so you may need to trade with friends to get this exclusive Pokemon. However, for those players looking to find this monster, here are the best spots to look:

East Province (Area Three)

Zapapico

South Province (Area Six)

Once you have gathered these 10 Sinistea Chips up, head back to Zapapcio and speak to the Lady with the yellow text bubble above her head to get the special item needed for the trade. Or, for those that just love the design of this adorable monster, continue working forward with them and evolve them into their ultimate form!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022