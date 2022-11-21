All Natures and Their Effects in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the flavor of the month this November, with players around the globe getting into a new adventure in the Paldea Region. While the game features 3 playable story paths you can do at your own pace and order, a large open world to explore, and new Pokemon, some things have stayed the same for generations. One such feature is that of Natures in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, a vital statistic if you’re looking to breed or catch competitive Pokemon and use them to the best of your abilities.

What Are Natures in Scarlet and Violet?

A quick explanation of Natures in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is that they’re your Pokemon’s personality and give one +10% boost and one -10% penalty to one non-HP stat. This can make or break a Pokemon’s build as they’ll need every point they can get to snag an advantage on the field. The right Speed-based Nature will make a Pokemon a dangerous sweeper as long as their penalty is not on an offensive stat they need, and the right Defense or Special Defense Nature will make certain Pokemon into a bulky tank.

Full Nature List with Boosts and Penalties

Below is a list of Natures in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet with their boosts (+10%) and penalties (-10%) for their respective stats. Natures have been around since Generation III with Ruby and Sapphire. Read on for the full list:

Nature Boost Penalty Hardy N/A N/A Lonely Attack Defense Brave Attack Speed Adamant Attack Special Attack Naughty Attack Special Defense Bold Defense Attack Relaxed Defense Speed Impish Defense Special Attack Lax Defense Special Defense Timid Speed Attack Hasty Speed Defense Serious N/A N/A Jolly Speed Special Attack Naive Speed Special Defense Modest Special Attack Attack Mild Special Attack Defense Quiet Special Attack Speed Bashful N/A N/A Rash Special Attack Special Defense Calm Special Defense Attack Gentle Special Defense Defense Sassy Special Defense Speed Careful Special Defense Special Attack Quirky N/A N/A

Knowing the Nature of your Pokemon will be key if you want to do well in battles with other players. If you know what your Pokemon’s Nature is, and wish to change it, there are Mints for that in Scarlet and Violet. Natures in Pokemon can be checked from the Main Menu when outside of battle or a cutscene using the following:

Hit ‘X’

Select a Pokemon on the left

Hit ‘Check Summary’

Press ‘Right’ on the D-Pad twice and it’ll say their Nature, highlighted in blue text.

One last piece of advice: most times when breeding for nature or using Mints you’ll want to avoid penalties to either Defense or Special Defense, usually that’s one debuff you don’t want. If you’re breeding a physical attacker, they won’t need Special Attack stats, so Jolly or Adamant are good choices for that. Speedy sweepers will make use of Jolly or Timid. Bulky defenders won’t often need Speed, so Sassy or Relaxed Pokemon are handy there. Keep these in mind when picking your Nature, or using a Mint such as on your starter.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022