How-to-Get-a-Shiny-Charm-in-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet

When you complete the central storyline for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you may be short of ideas on what to do next. While many players would put their game away until they are ready to restart, one of the main things that will keep trainers active in the game is collecting every species of Pokemon in their Pokedex and finally giving in to what the theme tune of the television show has suggested since 1997. But if you plan on filling out your entire Pokedex and completing the goal of catching them all, you will be rewarded for your hard work, and the reward will keep you exploring. So read on to discover how you can collect and unlock the Shiny Charm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Unlock the Shiny Charm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As with every Pokemon game, you will need to complete your entire Pokedex by catching every Pokemon species except the legendaries to gain access to the Shiny Charm, but you also need to follow a few extra steps before you can wreak havoc on the shiny world. Throughout your adventure in Paldea, the Academy will host several classes for students to attend when they are ready or short of things to do. For example, if you take the Biology class taught by Mr. Jacq, he will explore the existence of shiny Pokemon and give an insight into how often they spawn. You must have studied every available class before he presents you with the Shiny Charm upon Pokedex Completion.

Although the Shiny Charm won’t guarantee a shiny Pokemon spawn, it increases your odds of encountering one in the wild from 1/4096 to 1/1365. If you’re following the Masuda Method, then the Shiny Charm will increase your shiny odds from 8/4’096. Of course, you can use various shiny hunting methods on top of a shiny charm, such as a special sandwich or a picnic reset. Still, generally, the Shiny Charm is a player’s first insight into Shiny Hunting. It is a great incentive to keep players exploring the region outside the storyline and completing the Pokedex.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022