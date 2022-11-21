How to Easily Spot Ditto and Zorua in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you’re working on completing your Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will have noticed how hard it is to track down some rare species of monsters. Pokemon like Zorua and Ditto, which never appear in the overworld unless disguised as a different species, can be incredibly challenging for players to encounter. The only way to tell whether or not the Pokemon you’re surrounded by is a disguise is by walking up to each species and entering the battle screen, which can be an incredibly long process. However, there is a way to reduce this process significantly, so read on to find out how you can quickly tell whether or not the Pokemon around you is either Ditto or Zorua.

How Can You Tell When a Pokemon is Disguised in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

If you spy a Ditto or Zorua icon on your minimap, there’s a chance for that Pokemon to spawn around you at any point. So, for players desperately trying to find either Pokemon, this could result in hours worth of running around and encountering every Pokemon in an attempt to find them. However, if you lock on to the Pokemon, as you would check the level and species of a creature, you’ll be able to see whether or not it is more than meets the eye. If you are locking on to a species, you have already caught, and the name states ??? instead of the species, it’s more than likely a disguised Pokemon. If you have already caught a Ditto or Zorua, then the name of the Pokemon will be either Ditto or Zorua.

If you are looking at a species you haven’t registered to your Pokedex already, then there is a chance the three question marks will signify the unregistered species instead of a Ditto or Zorua. But, if these devious disguise Pokemon are the last few numbers you need to add to your Pokedex, then you’ll likely be able to utilize this method with no issues. Once you’ve discovered the species, walk up to the Pokemon to initial the battle sequence, and the Ditto or Zorua will immediately drop the disguise and allow you to catch it.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022