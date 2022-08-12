How to Change Channel in Tower of Fantasy to Join Friends

Tower of Fantasy can’t host all players in a server in one single instance world, so each server is divided into channels. If you have ever played Runescape, you might be familiar with the channel system. However Tower of Fantasy makes it a little bit harder to change which channel you are in, you don’t get to see a list of all the channels available. Let’s go over how you can change channels and join your friends in the overworld in Tower of Fantasy.

How To Change Channels In Tower of Fantasy

The big draw of playing Tower of Fantasy is being able to explore a vast open world with your friends. While this is possible, you will have to either get lucky and wind up in the same channel as your friends when you log in or switch channels to join them. While changing channels is relatively easy, it isn’t as straightforward as changing your outfit.

To change your channel you will need to know which channel you are going to. The current channel you are in can be seen on the top left corner of the screen right above the map. Once your friend tells you which channel they are in, you need to tap or click on your current channel in the top left. This will bring up a window asking you which channel you will want to go to with your current channel filled in.

Simply tap or click the box to be able to type in it and input the channel that your friend is on. Then you just need to hit confirm to be whisked away to the channel your friend is on. Of course, you will only be able to see your friend if they are on the same server as you, so make sure you both coordinate that before you make your character. If you are not on the same server, one of you will need to change to the server the other friend is on and will have to restart from the beginning.

You also won’t be able to see each other in the world if you are in story areas or different story instances, so some parts of the game will need to be played by yourself. If you need any more help with Tower of Fantasy make sure to check out our other guides.

Tower of Fantasy is available on PC, IOS and Android.