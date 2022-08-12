Tower of Fantasy gives players the ability to, in true MMORPG fashion, not only fully customize their playable character but also equip them with a wide array of outfits, or costumes, which although extremely stylish in their own right, are only cosmetic. But, with that said, how can you change outfits in Tower of Fantasy?

Tower of Fantasy: How to Change Outfits

Players can change outfits in Tower of Fantasy by first opening the in-game menu, which can be done by either pressing the Esc key (PC) or by tapping/clicking on its icon (Mobile/PC). Once in the menu, click on the Backpack tab, located in the lower left, which will then open your inventory. Once there, you just need to click on the Outfits tab, which will be located in the lower right of your character, and then select your desired outfit among the available ones.

It’s important to point out that you will need to either exchange a voucher or a set amount of resources to be able to change the color scheme of the outfits available for the main character.

To recap, here’s how to change outfits on Tower of Fantasy:

Open the in-game menu.

Go to Backpack.

Once there, click on Outfits.

Select your desired outfit among the ones available.

Confirm and exit.

How to Unlock Weapon Skins in Tower of Fantasy

Differently from the main character, you can get new weapon skins, all of which will come accompanied by a new outfit for its Simulacra, by ascending the weapon to a set rank. You can check out an example of the system in the image below, where we can see that Tsubasa’s second skin will be unlocked once we ascend her weapon ”Icewind Arrow” to 3-stars.

You can currently play Tower of Fantasy on PC, Android, and IOS.