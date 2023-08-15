How to Change Music and Soundtrack in Madden NFL 24

The Madden games are known for having great music that pumps the player up. The newest Madden has a solid soundtrack, but not all songs are bangers. This guide will explain how to change the music and soundtrack in Madden NFL 24.
How to Filter Music and Change Soundtrack in Madden 24
Changing the music and soundtrack in Madden 24 is pretty straightforward. While in the main menu section of the game, press the options button on Xbox or the touchpad on PlayStation to reach the filters. In this section, select the EA Music tab, and you’ll have the opportunity to filter the music.
The songs that have a check next to them are the ones that have a chance to play when you’re playing the game, and the ones without a check will never come on. This allows you to customize your Madden 24 tracklist.
Related: How to Change the Camera Angle in Madden NFL 24
All Songs in Madden NFL 24
Madden 24 tracklist brings fans 36 songs to choose from. EA could possibly add more in the future, but below you will find every song available in the game at launch.
- Amir Obe – VIP 2
- Number One Candidate – AntsLive
- Man Down – ARON
- GOATED – Armani White
- SILVER TOOTH – Armani White ft. A$AP Fergy
- World Changed – Belly
- Millions – BIA
- Talk About It – Blackway
- Go Getta – Blackway
- Prodigy – CHIKA
- I Told Em – Doechii
- Pacer – Doechii
- Stay Focused – EST Gee
- WHO DO IT BETTER? – GOON DES GARCONS’ fs. Duke Deuce
- Pit Stop – IDK
- They Don’t Love It – Jack Harlow
- Glory – Joe Zole
- Still That Way – Jay Rock
- Unique – Justin Credible, C5
- the vibe – KAMAUU
- RNTBCK – Kimbra and Sahtyre
- Keep Playin’ – Kvng Moses x Jazzfeezy ft. CxMEESEN
- Good Lord – Lecrae, Andy Mineo
- Winning – LG Malique
- Kendrick, Clae & Cole – Morqus Clae
- Grown Man – Marshmello, Polo G & Southside
- HATCHBACK – Mike Dimes ft. Joey Bad***
- SUFFICE – NF
- Boop – Piers James
- Heads Are Gonna Roll – RDGLDGRN ft. Madolen Duke
- Stadiums – SAINt JHN & London On Da Track
- Bravo – Tobe Nwigwe
- Go Go Go – Toosii
- Hype Me Up – Wiz Khalifa
- WYM – Young Devyn
- cruise ctrl – Zai1k x yvngxchris
Now that you know all the songs available in Madden 24, it’s time to get into the filters and start customizing your tracklist! I recommend keeping Wiz Khalifa and NF in your playlist, considering the energy they bring in “Hype Me Up” and “SUFFICE” make you amped for your upcoming NFL game.
- This article was updated on August 15th, 2023