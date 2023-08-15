How to Change Music and Soundtrack in Madden NFL 24

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Madden games are known for having great music that pumps the player up. The newest Madden has a solid soundtrack, but not all songs are bangers. This guide will explain how to change the music and soundtrack in Madden NFL 24.

How to Filter Music and Change Soundtrack in Madden 24

Changing the music and soundtrack in Madden 24 is pretty straightforward. While in the main menu section of the game, press the options button on Xbox or the touchpad on PlayStation to reach the filters. In this section, select the EA Music tab, and you’ll have the opportunity to filter the music.

The songs that have a check next to them are the ones that have a chance to play when you’re playing the game, and the ones without a check will never come on. This allows you to customize your Madden 24 tracklist.

All Songs in Madden NFL 24

Madden 24 tracklist brings fans 36 songs to choose from. EA could possibly add more in the future, but below you will find every song available in the game at launch.

Amir Obe – VIP 2

Number One Candidate – AntsLive

Man Down – ARON

GOATED – Armani White

SILVER TOOTH – Armani White ft. A$AP Fergy

World Changed – Belly

Millions – BIA

Talk About It – Blackway

Go Getta – Blackway

Prodigy – CHIKA

I Told Em – Doechii

Pacer – Doechii

Stay Focused – EST Gee

WHO DO IT BETTER? – GOON DES GARCONS’ fs. Duke Deuce

Pit Stop – IDK

They Don’t Love It – Jack Harlow

Glory – Joe Zole

Still That Way – Jay Rock

Unique – Justin Credible, C5

the vibe – KAMAUU

RNTBCK – Kimbra and Sahtyre

Keep Playin’ – Kvng Moses x Jazzfeezy ft. CxMEESEN

Good Lord – Lecrae, Andy Mineo

Winning – LG Malique

Kendrick, Clae & Cole – Morqus Clae

Grown Man – Marshmello, Polo G & Southside

HATCHBACK – Mike Dimes ft. Joey Bad***

SUFFICE – NF

Boop – Piers James

Heads Are Gonna Roll – RDGLDGRN ft. Madolen Duke

Stadiums – SAINt JHN & London On Da Track

Bravo – Tobe Nwigwe

Go Go Go – Toosii

Hype Me Up – Wiz Khalifa

WYM – Young Devyn

cruise ctrl – Zai1k x yvngxchris

Now that you know all the songs available in Madden 24, it’s time to get into the filters and start customizing your tracklist! I recommend keeping Wiz Khalifa and NF in your playlist, considering the energy they bring in “Hype Me Up” and “SUFFICE” make you amped for your upcoming NFL game.

