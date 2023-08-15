How to Change the Camera Angle in Madden NFL 24

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Having the right camera angle in Madden NFL 24 is essential, allowing you to get the best eye of the field. Whether you’re on defense or offense, getting the proper perspective can make all the difference in whether you have a successful play. This guide will cover how to change the camera angle in Madden 24.

How to Toggle Camera Angles in Madden 24

Players can change the camera angle in Madden 24 by pressing up and down on the D-pad. This is the easiest way to change the camera, and it can be accessed at any point during and before a play. Additionally, players can change the camera angle by pausing the game, heading into the settings, selecting visual feedback, and then the camera. Here you will have the opportunity to adjust the camera for either offense or defense.

I prefer using the D-pad because it’s quicker and allows you to adjust on the fly. There are a great number of options available to the player; for example, there is a camera angle that will enable you to see the edge of the line — perfect for when you are playing as a defensive end.

For offense, you can raise the camera to get a higher view of the entire field and get a better look at the defense. This is very helpful when planning to throw down field, such as a hail mary.

Changing the camera angle has been close to the same in all the editions of Madden and for a good reason. It’s simple and allows accessibility to veteran and rookie players alike, giving them a chance to bring their best game to the field.

Changing the camera angle is especially useful when playing online, considering the online community for Madden has always been very competitive. Speaking of online play, make sure you know how to check when the servers are down for Madden 24 so you are always prepared.

- This article was updated on August 15th, 2023