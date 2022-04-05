How to Change Position in MLB The Show 22

As you make your way onto the field for the first time in MLB The Show 22 with your freshly created character, you may find yourself in a position you don’t want to be. And by that, we mean that you may be playing in the outfield when you’d much rather be playing as the pitcher. Thankfully, you’ll be able to switch your way around and get into the position that you’d like to be.

But, how do you go about that? While you may have to start here, how do you get to the place that you’d like to be? Follow along with us as we dive in, and slide our way to home plate on our guide on how to switch positions in MLB The Show 22!

MLB The Show 22 – How To Switch Positions

The way that you do this is a little bit convoluted but doesn’t seem too far off from reality. The first that you’ll need to do to get into the position of your dreams is contact your agent, and let them know what’s going on. You’ll be able to check in with them every few months of game time, so you’ll have to wait for a little bit before you’ll be able to get into your new position. But, while you’re waiting for the call, you could continue to grow your stats, and get a better chance of getting onto your dream team.

One of the more interesting parts of this method is the fact that it could cause friction between yourself and other players on the team, so you’ll want to make sure that you’re maintaining a proper relationship with them, to avoid any unneeded drama on your team. Unless you are looking to play that way, that is!

The next thing that you’ll need to do is wait for the manager to come to you with an offer, and if it sounds appealing, you’ll be able to accept the offer or decline it. If you’re still in the minor leagues, you’ll be able to try this position out for a while before you fully commit, which is a nice feature to have, that you are not locked into anything that could give you a headache in the future.

However, if none of these options sound appealing to you, you could go the full route and create a whole new character, and just start fresh. Since the game is pretty new, you may not be very far in, and rather than have to wait until the agent calls, and possibly not get the deal you were hoping, you could just start off fresh!

Making sure that you have a position that you enjoy will be crucial to your enjoyment of the game, as you want to make your way to your dream team and take them and yourself to the World Series. Make sure that you are trying out different options, because while you may not think you’d like playing 3rd base, you may end up loving it!

MLB The Show 22 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.