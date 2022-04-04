MLB The Show 22: How to Get Called Up in Road to the Show

As you begin to make you rise to the top in MLB The Show 22, you’ll find different ways to get your name out there in the franchise mode and get yourself called into the big leagues. There are a few different ways to get the full attention of the MLB, so you’ll want to make sure to dig in for a long haul.

But, how do you get into the eyes of the most prestigious Baseball organization in the world? Follow along with us as we guide you through different ways that you can get yourself called up in MLB The Show 22!

MLB The Show 22 – How To Get Called Up

The first thing that you’ll want to do is do some research into the team that you’d like to join. If you’re looking to hook up with the Milwaukee Brewers, you’re going to need to take some time to look into the stats for the team. If you’re looking to become the new pitcher for the team, it’s going to take you a while to get to that point. However, if you’re looking to replace someone in the outfield, you’ll want to hone your skills and level your character up in that particular job to make sure that you’re ready to join when your name gets called.

Secondly, you may have to settle for a position that you may not want at first. As we had mentioned above, you may be able to start in the outfield, but slowly start to make your way closer and closer to the position that you’re looking for. Starting in a less desirable position may not sound the most appealing, but you’ll be able to continue to grow, while still playing for the team that you’d love to play for.

Another option that you have is to do some research into some other teams, even if they aren’t your first choice. That way, you’ll be able to work with them and continue to grow your character, and eventually get drafted onto, or traded onto the team that you’re looking to play for. Starting on a team that could use a rebuild, and making your way towards your dream team is a great way to make sure that you hone your skills, and become the best that you can be, as well!

Otherwise, if you’re looking for a way to quickly jump your player through the ranks, you could also perform some XP farming, but that takes away from the overall rags-to-riches feel of getting drafted onto your dream team if you’re looking to play things straight forward.

MLB The Show 22 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.