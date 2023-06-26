How to Change Roles in Six Days in Fallujah

Image: Victura

In Highwire Games’ Six Days of Fallujah, players step into the boots of a U.S. Marine fighting to survive the six-day-long Second Battle of Fallujah. To help convey that you are part of a larger unit, the game requires you to assume one of several “roles” within your squad of Marines, each with unique abilities and weapons. But can you change classes after you’ve picked one? For the many gamers who have waited over a decade to play, here’s how to change roles in Six Days of Fallujah.

Can You Change Roles in Six Days of Fallujah?

In Six Days of Fallujah, players can assume one of four roles within their squad; Fireteam Leader, Ready, Fire, and Assist. Each of these roles has a radically different playstyle and works with their counterparts to help keep you and your squad alive as you battle Iraq Insurgency fighters in the war-torn streets of Fallujah.

Once you’ve chosen a role in Six Days of Fallujah, you cannot change it unless you are the designated leader of your squad. As a squad leader, you can change both your role and the roles of your fellow players within the lobby by clicking their names and changing their classes. However, many players have reported that this ability may be glitched out, as it works in a private lobby but does not in match-made ones.

Since Six Days of Fallujah is currently in early access, this glitch will likely be fixed once the game is fully released on PC and consoles. However, this could also be an intended feature rather than a bug, meaning it could remain in the main game unless Highwire Games responds to player criticism and changes how the class-swapping mechanic works.

Six Days in Fallujah was first announced in 2009 and was meant to be developed by Atomic Studios and published by Konami. However, the game was soon canceled after its premise, which follows the events of what became the bloodiest battle in the Iraq War through the eyes of the soldiers and civilians who survived it, drew massive criticism from anti-war activists. Six Days of Fallujah’s new publisher, Victura, has acknowledged the game’s controversial elements and consulted with veterans of the battle and their families to present all sides of the conflict respectfully.

- This article was updated on June 26th, 2023