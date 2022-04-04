How to Check Swing in MLB The Show 22

When you make the way up to the home plate in MLB The Show 22, your number one goal is to try to knock one out of the park. If you’ve started a swing, and don’t want to follow through with it, you’ll want to check your hit, to make sure that you’re not swinging at a ball that isn’t in the zone. A wild swing could send you to the benches and put you in a sticky situation.

However, how do you make sure that you aren’t trying to hit something that feels like a wild pitch? Follow along with us as we dive into the controls, and look at the best way to check your hit in MLB The Show 22!

MLB The Show 22 – How To Check Your Hit

As you come up to the plate, you’ll have four main buttons that you can use to send the ball hopefully out of the park. You’ll be able to use a Contact Swing (O on PS5/PS4, B on Xbox or A on Nintendo Switch), a Normal Swing (X on PS5/PS4, A on Xbox, B on Switch), a Power Swing (Square on PS5/PS4, X on Xbox, Y on Switch) or a Drag or Sacrifice Bunt (Triangle on PS5/PS4, Y on Xbox, X on Nintendo Switch) depending on the length of time the button is pressed.

When the ball is coming your way, you’ll want to press and hold whichever button you’d like for the type of hit you’d like to proceed with. However, if you are fast enough on the button, you’ll be able to release whatever button you’re holding for your player to check their swing. For those that don’t know, you’ll be able to check your swing if you believe that you’ll be in a position where the hit could register as a Ball, rather than a proper hit. If you do this quickly enough, you’ll be able to stop your hit and get the ball for a chance to walk, or a chance to bat again.

Following along with this guide, you’ll find yourself being the MVP of the game in no time! Along with more complex controls like this, you can also find ways to slide and jump to save a ball from going out of the stadium, and saving the game in the process. Once you’ve learned to check your swing, you’ll be able to find the best ways to hit in the game, and find yourself drilling home runs in no time!

MLB The Show 22 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.