As you get onto the field for the first time in MLB The Show 22, it doesn’t matter if you’re just a beginner or someone that has been entrenched in the series for quite some time, you’ll find the game is easy to pick up and play, but difficult to master. Doing your average plays in the game requires just the tap of a button, and you’ll be able to win games that way, however, if you’re needing to slide to make your way to a long hit, or to try to steal a base, you may be wondering how to do that.

Thankfully, we are here to help you out with some of the more advanced movements in the game. Follow along with us as we go into the discussion of how to make sure that you’re nailing those hits perfectly, and getting to home base in time with this tutorial on how to slide in MLB The Show 22!

MLB The Show 22 – How To Slide

As you make your way around the diamond, you’ll find yourself getting a lot of help from the in-game tutorials. However, there are a few little things that they don’t explain, such as how to slide, and even how to jump to catch a ball that is near the wall. Thankfully, it’s a very simple process and can save a lot of frustration when it comes to making a big play that could turn the pace of the game in your favor.

To jump up the wall, or make a dive for the ball, all you’ll need to do is press the R2/LT/ZR button on your system of choice. That’s all there is to it when it comes to making these big showtime plays, and can save your bacon if it’s the final inning of the game.

To make sure that you are sliding into the base, you’ll need to press the L1/LB/L button on your system of choice. If you are playing modes like Road to the Show or have a Player Lock on, you’ll need to manually initiate the slide, otherwise, your computer-controlled allies will do this on their own.

While the control system is simple to use and hard to master, you can always give yourself a refresher in the Game Controls section, where you’ll get a detailed rundown of everything you’ll be able to do with your controller.

MLB The Show 22 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.