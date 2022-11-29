How to Check World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Server Status

Players eager to set sail to the Dragon Isles and learn how to Dragonride, test the brand-new Dracthyr Evoker, or learn new Profession recipes in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight may just find themselves face-to-face with the most challenging boss of all: server issues. Below, you can find steps you can take to check if World of Warcraft is currently down, as well as methods you can try to conquer failed log-in attempts.

How to Check World of Warcraft’s Server Status

If you are currently experiencing server or log-in issues in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, the first step is to check Blizzard’s official Customer Support Twitter account for your region — @BlizzardCS or @BlizzardCSEU_EN, respectively. These accounts are updated live with server status updates, known issues, and upcoming maintenance for all Blizzard titles. During working hours, they will also respond to any specific queries you may have.

Any major issues, as well as scheduled maintenance, will also usually appear as Breaking News on the Support section of Battle.net. The Customer Support Twitter accounts are usually much faster at live updates, however.

How to Check if Your Realm is Down

A lack of official notices from Blizzard could potentially mean that only your Realm is affected, which is the specific server your character is hosted on, and can be identified in the top right of the Character Select screen. To check if your Realm is currently down in World of Warcraft, you can use Blizzard’s official Realm Status page on the World of Warcraft website.

If a realm is currently down, which is represented by a cross, Blizzard will be actively working to bring it back online as soon as possible. It’s important to remember that realms go down for maintenance every Tuesday at 7am PT, usually lasting an hour under normal circumstances. On European servers, maintenance is performed on Wednesdays at 3am CT, instead.

What to Do if You Still Can’t Log In to World of Warcraft

If the above methods aren’t indicating any known issues or scheduled maintenance, and you still can’t log in to your World of Warcraft character, the issue may lie with your internet connection. Ensure that your connection is stable and that any potential VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) are disabled, as this can affect your ability to connect to Blizzard’s servers.

If you are confident in your internet connection, it may be that your game needs updating. Select the Options menu in the Battle.net Launcher, and then click Check for Updates. If an update is found, it will begin downloading

Failing all other methods, your best bet may be to keep trying. Expansion and patch launches are known to have rocky starts, often requiring multiple log-in attempts (and utmost patience) to begin playing. If your log-in issues are still persisting over a prolonged period of time, we recommend opening a Ticket with Blizzard Support and explaining the situation. A dedicated support agent should then be able to diagnose and fix the problem.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is available now for PC via Blizzard’s Battle.net Launcher.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2022