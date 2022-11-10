WoW Dragonflight: Evoker Explained, Everything We Know About the New Class so Far

The new Dragonflight expansion for World of Warcraft is right around the corner and it is bringing a lot of new content with it. One of the big new additions to World of Warcraft is going to be the new Evoker class. This will be the first new class added to the game since the release of the Death Knight class back in Wrath of the Lich King. Let’s go over what we know about the Evoker so far and what you can expect from it in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

The New Evoker Class in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

While we already have our hands on the new talent tree system that was promised with Dragonflight. We have received very little information about the Evoker class. We know that currently, you will need to make a new character as the class is tied to the new Dracthyr race.

You should be able to begin your adventure as a Dracthry Evoker prior to the launch of the full expansion. They will become available to anyone that has pre-ordered any edition of the expansion with the 10.0 patch goes to the live servers.

Once you have made your new Dracthyr character and picked the Evoker class, they will start out in a whole new starting zone at level 58. You will receive a short tutorial that will introduce you to the new mechanics that Evoker brings to the table and then be set out on the new Dragonflight content when you reach level 60.

You will have two specializations to pick from as an Evoker. You can be a mid-range spell-casting DPS if you choose to specialize in Devastation or you can harness the power of life-giving magic to be a healer by specializing in Preservation. Both specializations will make use of both mana and essence as a resource for casting spells and abilities.

The big new feature Evokers have is the new Empower type of spells. These spells work off of a charging system instead of a cast time. The Evoker is able to hold down the button to cast the spell in order to charge up the spell and make it more powerful. The longer you charge a spell the more damage it will do or the more targets it will hit.

You can’t hold an Empower spell forever and let your teammates gather all the ads around you to be one shot. Once an Empower spell has reached full charge, you can hold it for three more seconds before it will automatically cast.

Evokers also have access to a wide range of weapon skills that they can equip. As an Evoker you can wield daggers, fist weapons, one-handed maces, two-handed maces, axes, swords and staves. They can also wear Mail armor as well as either leather or cloth. This means you shouldn’t have any trouble finding gear to equip, you just need to make sure that they give as much Intellect as possible as that is the Evoker’s primary stat.

We also know about a few of the signature abilities that Evokers will have access to:

Deep Breath – Taking in a deep breath, you will fly to a target location leaving behind a path of molten cinders that deals volcanic damage to anyone that steps in it.

Fire Breath – Hold down your cast button to inhale and charge up to release a fire blast. Releasing the button will cause you to breathe fire in a cone in front of you damaging any enemies inside it. The damage is reduced after you do damage to five targets. You can charge this ability for up to 2.5 seconds to increase the damage done.

Emerald Blossom – Grow a bulb from the Emerald Dream at the target ally’s location. After two seconds, the bulb will heal up to three allies within 10 yards of it.

Disintegrate – Tear your enemy apart with a blast of blue magic. Inflicting spellfrost damage over a three-second channel while slowing the target’s movement speed by 30%.

Hover – Gain 30% increased movement speed for six seconds. You can still cast spells while moving and this does not affect empowered spells.

Take advantage of the early access to the Evoker class before the full release of the Dragonflight expansion. This early access will give players plenty of time to play around with the class and figure out how all of the new abilities and talents work so they can hit the ground running in all of the new Dragonflight content.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight is set to release on November 28.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022