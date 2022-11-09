WoW Dragonflight: Talent System Changes Explained

The talent tree system in World of Warcraft has changed a few times since the game’s release and it is changing once again with Dragonflight. The current changes that are being made to the talent tree system in World of Warcraft open up the system to allow for a bit more customization in your talent choices. Let’s go over the changes made to the talent tree system in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

What has Changed With the Talent Tree System in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

The last time the talent system was changed for World of Warcraft was back with the release of the Mist of Pandaria expansion. This changed the talent system from the three-tree system that we had since the release of the game into a more streamlined system. You were presented with seven rows of talents and you could pick one from each row.

This moved a lot of the customization that the talent trees brought to the game into the passives that each specialization of your class had. While this may have streamlined the talent system and made it easier for newer players to get into, it did remove a lot of the customization that came from the original talent tree system.

Although Dragonflight is not officially out yet, we have received the pre-patch which is what brought us the new talent tree system. This new tree system is a return to the classic talents trees from the original release of World of Warcraft but with only two trees for you to put your point into instead of three. Now you have a single classwide tree and a specialization-specific tree to put your talent points into.

You gain a talent point for each level your character has and the points alternate which tree they go to. So for one level, you will get a specialization tree point. For the next level, you will get a class tree point, and so on until you reach level 60. You don’t need to have pre-ordered any of the different versions of Dragonflight to have access to the new talent system, which is letting everyone playing the game right now experiment with the new trees.

Your class talent tree is where you will find most of your utility and general-use spells for your class. These talents will also augment your more general abilities and spells that are available to you no matter which specialization you are on.

Your specialization-specific tree is where you will find talents that augment the way you play your class in your role. While these talents will not be vastly playstyle-changing, they will augment how you handle your ability rotations. As well as give you more options when it comes to healing and tanking.

This new system opens up customization options as you now have a wide array of talents to choose from rather than just picking one choice from a row of three. However, it still doesn’t offer the freedom that the original talent system had since you can only choose talents from your currently active specialization and your class tree.

It seems like a fine in-between for veteran players that want to play around with different talent choices to change their playstyle. While not overwhelming newer players with the vast trees and letting them screw up their talents by putting all of their points into the wrong tree. You are kept on track by having a class and specialization tree but still given the freedom of having different paths to take and the ability to make yourself a jack of all trades or fully maxing out a single line of talents.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight is set to release on November 28.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022