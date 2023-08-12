Image: Larian Studios

As a truth-to-form D&D experience, Baldur’s Gate 3 makes sure players know that it’s impossible to delve deep into danger and keep your equipment completely clean while doing it, as you will most often than not need to take up arms and cross areas sure to leave their mark in your gear. But is there a way to actually remove the dirt, mud, and blood from your characters in Baldur’s Gate 3?

How to Clean Blood and Dirt in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can clean the blood and dirt from your party in Baldur’s Gate 3 by either performing a long rest or using water, a feat you can accomplish by entering water bodies (such as rivers), using items, and performing the Transmutation Spell Create or Destroy Water.

How to Heal Battle Wounds in Baldur’s Gate 3

Although using water will clean your characters from both dirt and blood, it won’t remove the battle wounds your party sustained while adventuring. Currently, the only way to remove the visible battle wounds from your party in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be done by taking a long rest at camp, as even a short rest seems to only restore your Hit Points and recover set Spells/Actions.

How to Long Rest in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can long rest in Baldur’s Gate 3 by, after heading to camp, interacting with the fireplace at its center and then selecting a total of 40 Supplies, all of which will be spent in exchange for performing the action. Different from the two Short Rests which you can take while on the field, performing a long rest will also fully recover your Health, Spells, and Actions.

This guide was made while playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC.

