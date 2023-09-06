How to Collect All Chapters in Honkai Star Rail’s Swarm Disaster

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Honkai Star Rail has added a brand new mode to the Simulated Universe called Swarm Disaster, and just like the normal Simulated Universe, it’s a fantastic source of Stellar Jades for free-to-play Trailblazers. As a matter of fact, there are over 4,000 Stellar Jades that can be earned for free just by playing the Swarm Disaster mode. Most of them come from the chapter collection rewards, which make up the bulk of the storyline behind Swarm Disaster.

Unlocking chapters can be a bit confusing at first since the reward structure is so different from the standard Simulated Universe, but it’s actually not all that complicated once you get the hang of it. As long as you play through Swarm Disaster normally, you’re bound to unlock some chapters. Knowing what to do can expedite the unlocking process though, so this guide will show you how to collect all chapters of Swarm Disaster and snag some free Stellar Jades.

How to Collect Swarm Disaster Chapters in Honkai Star Rail

To unlock chapters for each of the Paths in Swarm Disaster, you have to progress along the Trail of Pathstrider and add points to the Communing Trail for each of them. Basically, all you have to do is unlock nodes on the Trail of Pathstrider skill tree to get points that you can spend to upgrade each Path on the Communing Trail. Upgrading each Path will unlock various permanent buffs for Swarm Disaster, such as increased defense for the Path of Preservation or increased DOT damage for the Path of Nihility.

It’s really not that complicated once you get past all the confusing terminology. The Trail of Pathstrider even tells you how to unlock each node, so just check before you start a Swarm Disaster run. For example, the first node on the Trail of Pathstrider just requires you to collect 750 Cosmic Fragments. In return, you’ll get one point for the Path of Preservation and two points for the Path of Nihility.

You can spend those on the Communing Trail to upgrade their bonuses, and reaching a certain point threshold will unlock a chapter for that Path. For example, unlocking Destruction 1 requires you to have three points in the Path of Destruction on the Communing Trail. These points are allocated automatically as you level up the Trail of Pathstrider.

Once you reach that milestone, just start a Swarm Disaster run and reach the specified Plane to unlock the chapter. Keeping with the Destruction 1 example, you’d have to pass the Second Plane during a Swarm Disaster run once you have 3 points in the Destruction Path on the Communing Trail. After that, the chapter will unlock once the run is finished.

Collecting all chapters of Swarm Disaster will net you 1,300 free Stellar Jades plus a ton of Credits and materials. As a bonus, completing them all will also reward you with 100 Relic Remains and a Self-Modeling Resin so you can craft a 5-Star Relic of your choosing.

- This article was updated on September 6th, 2023