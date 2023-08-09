Honkai Star Rail Kafka DPS Build: Best Light Cone, Relics, and Team Composition

Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

One of the most mysterious and beloved characters in Honkai: Star Rail, Kafka can also be considered one of the game’s best Main DPS’, given her massive damage and ability to obliterate all in her path through her DoT-focused set. But how should you build her? Now, so that you can bring out her full potential, here’s the best Kafka DPS Build In Honkai: Star Rail.

The Best Kafka DPS Build In Honkai: Star Rail

Before we start, given the way that Kafka is a Main DPS whose main strength lies in her ability to deal high Lighting DMG as well as massive DoT Damage while also triggering her teammate’s own DoT effects in one fell swoop, our Kafka build will be focused on increasing her overall and DoT damage while also making sure that she can take on the field and use her Ultimate as often as possible.

With that said, you check out the best Light Cones, Relics, Planar Ornaments, and team compositions for Kafka below:

Table of Contents:

The Best Light Cones for Kafka

To start off, the best Light Cone for Kafka will be her signature one, Patience Is All You Need (5-star), which will increase Kafka’s overall DMG by 24%, all while also increasing her Speed by 4.8% for each attack performed for a maximum of 3 stacks (lv1).

The Light Cone will also allow Kafka to always apply the Erode status on targets not affected by it. The enemy/or enemies affected by Erode will then receive Lightning DoT equal to 60% of Kafka’s ATK at the beginning of each turn. The Erode status applied by Patience Is All You Need will last for one turn after application.

Kafka’s signature 5-star Light Cone, Patience Is All You Need. Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

If her signature Light Cone is not an option for you. the best Light Cones for Kafka will be either Welt’s In the Name of the World (5-star) or Fermata (4-star). While In the Name of the World will increase Kafka’s damage exponentially, Fermata can be considered as Kafka’s signature 4-star Light Cone, given how it will increase her Break Effect and DoT DMG by 16% (lv1). As a side note, if you pick Fermata, we advise you to get the Light Cone to at least level 3 as fast as possible.

To recap, here are the best Light Cones for Kafka:

Best Overall: Patience is All You Need

Patience is All You Need Best Alternatives: In the Name of the World (5-star) / Fermata (4-star)

The Best Relics and Planar Ornaments for Kafka

The best overall relic set for Kafka will be a 4-piece Band of Sizzling Thunder, given how the set will increase her Lighting DMG by 10% as well as her ATK by 20% after she performs her Skill.

Planar-ornament-wise, Inert Slasotto will be our main pick, as the set will both increase her CRIT Rate by 8% as well as increase the overall damage of her Ultimate and Follow Up Attacks by 15% if her overall CRIT Rate value exceeds 50%.

With that said, taking into account her reliance on her Ultimate in order to both deal massive damage and trigger DoT effects, we recommend that you make use of an Energy Regeneration Rate Link Rope among the already staple DPS main stats. We also recommend that you go with Speed instead of ATK while selecting your Feet piece in order to increase her number of turns per cycle.

You can check out the best main stats for each Relic and Planar Ornament piece for DPS Kafka, below:

Head: HP%

HP% Hands: ATK%

ATK% Body: CRIT Rate

CRIT Rate Feet: Speed / ATK

Speed / ATK Planar Sphere: Lightning Damage Bonus.

Lightning Damage Bonus. Link Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate / ATK

Best Substats for DPS Kafka

Substat-wise, we recommend that you focus on CRIT DMG / Rate, in order to reach the 60% Rate /100%+ DMG threshold. After CRIT, we then advise you to prioritize Speed and ATK.

How to Get the Band Sizzling Thunder, Rutilant Arena, and Inert Slasotto Sets

You will be able to get pieces part of the Band of Sizzling Thunder Relic set in Honkai: Star Rail by completing the Path of Holy Hymn Cavern of Corrosion, located in The Xianzhou Luofu’s Cloudford area.

Like all other Planar Ornament sets currently available in the game, you will be able to get the Inert Slasotto Planar Ornament set by expending Trailblaze Power or Immersifiers during your Simulated Universe runs.

The Best Team Compositions for DPS Kafka

Given her set and role, the best team composition for Kafka should feature first of all an overall support, with Silver Wolf being our main pick. Overall, Kafka and Silver Wolf are a match made in heaven, given the latter’s ability to constantly add debuffs to targets while also actively lowering defenses and applying elemental weaknesses.

If Silver Wolf is not an option for you, our top pick for the slot would be Bronya, who will then be followed by the game’s best Lightning buffer, Tingyun.

The best team composition for main DPS Kafka should then feature a Break support capable of applying constant DoT statuses, with Luka being our main pick. He will then be followed by Serval and Asta. For the last spot in the composition, we recommend the use of either a main healer like Natasha or Bailu or that of a top-tier debuffer like Pela (if you are not using Silver Wolf).

This guide was made while playing Honkai: Star Rail on PC and will be updated if needed as new Light Cones, Characters, Relics, and Planar Ornaments become available.

- This article was updated on August 9th, 2023